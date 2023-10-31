TESSA DOOMS | Urgent change a matter of life and death for millions in SA

Let’s do a thought experiment. The year is 1985. SA is agitated with discontent and burning. There are daily protests in communities against a government that dehumanises and marginalises many people. The corrupt and unethical government of the day is a political elite that serves a minority of people who legitimise it through a minority vote to secure the gains of an economic elite.
Political leaders are either exiled from the people or prisoners of politics. Far away from the struggles on the ground. Freedom and democracy feel like a distant dream. The people are restless, organising at churches, on sports fields, in community structures and youth clubs, knowing that neither the state nor the politicians will save them. There is a stench of violence in the air, people live in fear. The state is getting nervous. Political targeting is on the rise. Killings of activists mount.
Offices of organisers are ransacked. Whistle-blowers are on the run. The international community is slowly starting to see through the state’s propaganda machine and is asking more loudly “What’s really going on in SA?” While the privileged elite on the white, I mean right, side of the state whisper anxiously about whether their “good life” may indeed be coming at the cost of saying and doing nothing about injustices against the majority.
What if I said that what I just described is not 1985 but 2023? It is.
Before we can have a new social contract maybe what SA needs is to reckon with the fact that like 1985, we too are in a state of emergency, but one being called for by the people. The situation is urgent. The need for change is increasingly a matter of life and death for millions of poor people, failed in a democratic era by a government that is too distant to the lived experiences of people or too siloed to grapple with the full extent of the poly-crisis we face.
I realise that this comparison is alarming. But it should alarm us that so many things that were true in 1985 are true almost 30 years after the democratic transition started in 1994. We have returned to a voting minority choosing leaders for the collective as less than a third of voters show up on election day.
TESSA DOOMS | Urgent change a matter of life and death for millions in SA
The country needs a new UDF and a black AfriForum
Let’s do a thought experiment. The year is 1985. SA is agitated with discontent and burning. There are daily protests in communities against a government that dehumanises and marginalises many people. The corrupt and unethical government of the day is a political elite that serves a minority of people who legitimise it through a minority vote to secure the gains of an economic elite.
Political leaders are either exiled from the people or prisoners of politics. Far away from the struggles on the ground. Freedom and democracy feel like a distant dream. The people are restless, organising at churches, on sports fields, in community structures and youth clubs, knowing that neither the state nor the politicians will save them. There is a stench of violence in the air, people live in fear. The state is getting nervous. Political targeting is on the rise. Killings of activists mount.
Offices of organisers are ransacked. Whistle-blowers are on the run. The international community is slowly starting to see through the state’s propaganda machine and is asking more loudly “What’s really going on in SA?” While the privileged elite on the white, I mean right, side of the state whisper anxiously about whether their “good life” may indeed be coming at the cost of saying and doing nothing about injustices against the majority.
What if I said that what I just described is not 1985 but 2023? It is.
Before we can have a new social contract maybe what SA needs is to reckon with the fact that like 1985, we too are in a state of emergency, but one being called for by the people. The situation is urgent. The need for change is increasingly a matter of life and death for millions of poor people, failed in a democratic era by a government that is too distant to the lived experiences of people or too siloed to grapple with the full extent of the poly-crisis we face.
I realise that this comparison is alarming. But it should alarm us that so many things that were true in 1985 are true almost 30 years after the democratic transition started in 1994. We have returned to a voting minority choosing leaders for the collective as less than a third of voters show up on election day.
READER LETTER | There's no return on investment in bloated cabinet
On average there are 6-million people living in informal housing without basic services, in unsafe physical spaces in a country rampant with crime. There are 8-million people unemployed, excluded from opportunities and on the margins of the economy. There was an average of 26 protests a day in 2022 across the country.
We have become so accustomed to seeing black anger in the forms of protest in the streets that we hardly look up unless it’s at the scale of a national or provincial shutdown. Social and political activists, particularly in local township and rural communities, fear retribution and violence from politicians desperately trying to hold on to power.
We are numb to political killings in KZN, Mpumalanga, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, unwilling to admit that a mafia state is entrenched in our society. International public relations will only stave off questions about the legitimacy of the most celebrated democracy in Africa.
The situation in SA is urgent.
I leave you with three provocations for urgent change in SA:
Political solutions require the courage to name the enemies, the will to go to and stand with communities most impacted, a strategy to build people's power from the discomfort of streets below rather than the comforts of the boardrooms and the conviction to articulate a goal for change and vision for the future.
I hope history finds us all on the right side of change towards the 2024 elections and far beyond it.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Attempting to end corruption should not be selective
PEDRO MZILENI | Mngxitama a pivotal voice in the struggle for emancipation
READER LETTER | Coalition can take country forward
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos