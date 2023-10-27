CARMINE NIEMAN | Early detection essential to alleviate burnout effects

Burnout – a widely recognised concept – has gained attention since its inception in the 1970s. It occurs when individuals exhaust their coping resources due to work and personal life demands, resulting in decreased job performance and extreme fatigue.
Burnout often results from overworking and striving for perfection, particularly in high-pressure environments with challenging professional relationships. Though not officially recognised in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the literature defines burnout as a combination of emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation and reduced personal accomplishments due to chronic work-related stress.
This condition is identifiable through symptoms such as profound fatigue, loss of motivation, cynicism towards one’s work and a sense of inadequacy. Recognising burnout as a contemporary societal challenge is vital; however, in many countries, official statistics on this topic are not even available.
There are two coping strategies: positive coping, involving problem-solving and constructive appraisal, and negative coping, which leans towards managing emotions and adopting less effective coping mechanisms. Research has identified a positive correlation between negative coping and burnout among staff members who are struggling to cope personally or professionally.
Recent research reveals a strong link between stress and burnout, with job burnout identified as a risk factor for anxiety and stress. Thus, addressing job burnout is essential to reduce anxiety and stress symptoms, especially as we commemorate World Mental Health Awareness Month. Implementing early detection methods is essential to alleviate the adverse effects of burnout.
Research underscores the significance of well-being in the workplace, covering emotional, psychological, physical and behavioural aspects, to effectively manage and prevent burnout. Additionally, burnout has repercussions on personal life, leading to family issues, work-life conflict and a diminished quality of life, underlining the importance of social support.
Preventing and managing burnout entails both individual and organisational strategies. While organisations bear some responsibility, it is unrealistic to expect employees to relinquish personal responsibilities entirely.
Individual strategies encompass role and boundary management, cognitive restructuring, time management, lifestyle balance, coping strategies, work pattern adjustments, social resource utilisation and overall well-being and self-assessment.
Time management and planning are core skills for managing a demanding job. Lifestyle management – the balance between work and non-work roles – is increasingly relevant. Moreover, effectively coping with stress by managing thoughts and controlling the interpretation of stressful experiences helps prevent and manage burnout symptoms. Support from supervisors, colleagues, family and friends, is also vital to prevent burnout.
■ Nieman is industrial psychology lecturer at the University of the Free State
