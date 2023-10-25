YERSHEN PILLAY | SA must close hydrogen skills gap to create green jobs

The hydrogen economy is about to explode. Is SA ready? Research suggests that SA is falling behind the global green hydrogen curve.
According to the International Energy Agency, the international hydrogen market is expected to grow to an estimated value of R2.6-trillion by 2025. SA has the potential of producing 13 million tons of green hydrogen by 2050.
However, less than 1% of green hydrogen investments have achieved final investment decisions with the majority still at the pre-feasibility and feasibility phases. Our inaction may be our greatest downfall in seizing the green hydrogen opportunity for green jobs. A deliberate and intentional action plan is required to serve as a universal blueprint for growing the green hydrogen economy.
Importantly, a comprehensive blueprint for hydrogen skills is required to ensure that local unemployed youth are prioritised for new and emerging jobs in the hydrogen economy.
Why is seizing the green hydrogen opportunity so important? Green hydrogen is both a decarbonisation vector and a jobs multiplier. According to the Masdar-ADSW report published in 2022, the African green hydrogen industry could create about 1.9- to 3.7-million jobs by 2050.
The IEA has suggested that green hydrogen could significantly reduce carbon emissions and address climate risks if more countries include green hydrogen as part of their energy mix. Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy. Carbon emissions are much lower there by making green hydrogen more climate friendly.
SA needs a larger pool of mechanical engineers, industrial chemists, electrolysis engineers and emissions reduction managers. These are green jobs of the future for unemployed youth. Importantly, there is a high degree of specialisation that is required such as PEM membrane electrolyser specialists and hydrogen solutions architects.
The 2023 Smarter Mobility Africa summit in review
How then do we close hydrogen skills gap and create green jobs? There are five steps required to achieve this goal. The first step is to ensure better coordination and alignment between industrial policy and skills policy.
Secondly, to produce high quality hydrogen skills, SA needs a centre of specialisation on hydrogen. The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) will be establishing a centre of specialisation on hydrogen skills.
The third step is to ensure a balance between university education, technical and vocational education, and continuing, on-the-job education. The fourth step is to ensure that more STEAM programmes for growing SA’s local green hydrogen talent. This goes together with more programmes on career guidance in schools to educ ate learners about the opportunities of the hydrogen economy.
The fifth and final step is to establish a network of African institutions focused on the development of green hydrogen skills. Africa should lead the development of green hydrogen economy. This cannot be led by the West or the East. These five steps will ensure that we close the hydrogen skills gap and create green jobs for youth.
■ Pillay is Chieta CEO
