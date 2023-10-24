JONGI KLAAS | Distorted history requires a rewrite and new narrative

The recent commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Prince Maqoma’s departure in 1873 offers us a moment for reflection. Beyond the historical significance, it beckons us to unravel the forgotten pages of our nation’s narrative.
Maqoma’s legacy is an epitome of unity, adaptability and sacrifice – qualities that were pivotal during a time when SA fought an uncelebrated but valiant 100 years war. Maqoma, alongside other heroic leaders like Prince Chungwa, Prince Ndlambe,Prince Ncaphayi, King Sandile and King Hintsa,stead fastly resisted colonial invasion from 1779 to 1879.
These courageous leader sfaced well-resourced colonial armies in agonising battles. Regrettably, this heroic resistance has been overshadowed by the dominant narratives of SA history.
As a response to the indomitable spirit of amaXhosa, the British army found itself compelled to construct 48 military forts in the triangle stretching between Gqeberha, Graaff Reinet and Gcuwa.
Frustration at the inability to secure victory on the battlefield led to the adoption of the scorched earth policy –a policy that resulted in the decimation of villages, women and children.
In the initial three wars of resistance from 1779 to 1803, Chungwa successfully defended the coveted Zuurveld region between Gqeberha and the Fish River. Ndlambe rallied amaXhosa during the 1811-1812 War against Col John Graham. However, the resort to ethnic cleansing by Graham compelled Ndlambe to retreat.
The Battle of Grahamstown on April 22 1819, marked a defeat for the amaXhosa in their quest to reclaim the Zuurveld. After King Ngqika’s departure in 1829, Maqoma assumed the regency for the young Prince Sandile. He used this opportunity to unite amaXhosa and challenged the British army to battle in the Mathole mountains, seeking vengeance for the royal’s death.
In 1846, Maj-Gen John Hare, whose name graces the University of Fort Hare, led a massive army that included British artillery, cavalry, Boer infantry, Khoi-San snipers and amaMfengu auxiliaries to execute a scorched earth policy in Keiskammahoek, to crush amaXhosa resistance.
In a moment of strategic brilliance, King Sandile orchestrated a deadlya mbush. The introduction of European cattle lung sickness in the aftermath of the War of Mlanjeni was not a mere coincidence. It was a continuation of the war, aimed at undermining the productive capabilities of amaXhosa.
This historical fact had been euphemised by colonial historians, portraying amaXhosa as victims of their own creation and obscuring the truth that the British conquest of the Cape was never secured on the battlefield.
The distorted teaching of our history over decades has left deep psychological scars. It has sown confusion among generations, robbing them of a proper history, culture, language and identity.
As pupils transition to adulthood, they grapple with a sense of confused identity and a diminished understanding of who they are. Rectifying our distorted history requires a rewrite and a collective challenge of colonial mindset.
■ Dr Klaas has penned thisarticle in his personal capacity.His latest book, Triangle of One Hundred Years Wars, has been recently published.
JONGI KLAAS | Distorted history requires a rewrite and new narrative
Teaching of the past has sown confusion among generations
Image: Sithandiwe Velaphi
