Given the position SA finds itself in today, one cannot ignore the writings and teachings of Andile Mngxitama – an outstanding scholar, author, teacher, and activist of this era.
An intellectual who is currently being sidelined, ignored, and illegitimised in popular spaces, which is an expected violence for being an uncompromising and disruptive black consciousness philosopher who only underscores the truth.
We live at a time when South Africans are increasingly becoming disillusioned by the political system imported to them by modernity. The colonial legacy of black poverty that coexists alongside white wealth persists, and the only option of liberation available for black people in this system is for the few of them to “make it” on the fringes of this white wealth.
The junior bourgeoisie of black people, who are the current official representatives of the South African government that advances this political system, have evidently closed the discussion concerning this option. Black people must either learn to accept these crumbs falling off the master’s table, or be kicked out of the ladder back to black poverty.
A set of concepts have also been constructed and advanced for decades to normalise and justify this condition. The 1994 aggressive jamboree fixated on Mandela’s programme of reconciliation, integration, and non-racialism displaced other options of reading, comprehending, and seeing the black condition.
White wealth obtained through centuries of unspeakable crimes against black people was enveloped and chucked into a drawer of silenced memory, and a new class of black people was placed in the post-1994 government to defend, justify, polish, and service this apartheid status quo.
PEDRO MZILENI | Mngxitama a pivotal voice in the struggle for emancipation
There can't be a decolonised varsity in a colonial society
Andile Mngxitama’s entry point to this crisis was to disrupt this post-1994 aggressive jamboree, which was also being held together by dishonest bourgeois university intellectuals and corporate media publications. Layers of corporate media discourses and university analysts paid total loyalty to the framings of the national government, arguing that SA’s biggest challenges are only poverty, unemployment, load shedding, and the lack of mayors and municipal managers with engineering qualifications.
At the core of this framing is also the gross periodisation and minimisation of apartheid colonialism, literally reducing it and equating it to just a minor earthquake disaster that happened once in a while and stopped, and now requires humanitarian aid, water, handouts, and electricity to fix.
This stripping away of black people’s humanity to this extent is the normalised framing of this modern political system, and many university scholars and media discourses are complicit in the creation of this massive industry of intellectual distortions about the actual concrete condition of black life in SA.
Andile Mngxitama, therefore, pulls us out of these white colonial imaginations about our state of blackness, and he gives us the language, concepts, and boldness to call things by their names as we see them from our own positionality.
From our view, SA is a geopolitical territory created by the white man, who named it after an English direction in 1910, after dispossessing black people off their land, enslaving them, and subjecting them to centuries of cheap labour service to create wealth for generations of all white people.
This white man’s created SA was then cemented in the 1996 constitution as it is. The white man was given full citizenship on stolen land, with private property rights to secure all stolen land, wealth, and social privileges obtained out of the genocide of black people. In other words, the source of wealth and all types of privileges that white people enjoy today emerge out of land ownership and control first. Everything else that they have obtained afterwards is birthed, first, by the land.
The primary problem of life in SA, therefore, is the landlessness of black people. It is the land that will give black people bread and dignity. It is the land that will save black people from the pain of being disposable cheap labour.
Andile Mngxitama reminds us, therefore, that there is no procedural constitutional amendment that will change this white settler colonial condition of this SA. The violent approach that the white man used to dispossess the land will require a similar revolutionary approach to take back the land. A revolutionary approach that emerges out of being organised, conscientised, and committed according to our own terms as black people.
This approach will only take shape when we, as black people, begin to craft a black consciousness programme of black united power fixated on the specific needs of our race. This imagination would require a collective thinking that breaks with the current political system.
*** Dr Mzileni teaches sociology, writes in personal capacity
