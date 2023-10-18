NATHANIEL LEE | Artificial intelligence will never replaceteachers as pupils need human touch

Not a very tantalising prospect, I am afraid. Some have advised that instead of AI being considered a threat to education, it be embraced and considered as a “lifelong learning companion” in education. What should be clear is that AI can only augment but not supplant the teacher.
This is because pupils will always require the guidance and personal touch that only the teacher can give. Teaching remains a complex social and interactive process which requires authentic human skills such as empathy, which means teachers cannot be replaced by robots, but assisted by them to become better at what they do.
With the current challenges that bedevil education, teachers have assumed a multiplicity of roles which include that of external parent, counsellor, mentor and role model in addition to their teaching duties. There used to be a joke in circulation among teachers that owing to the heavy administrative workloads teachers have to contend with, every teacher needed to have a secretary.
Some of these duties include lesson preparation, setting test and examination papers, writing reports and marking among others. This in addition to having to deal with classroom management duties and all associated with it.
Communicating with the parents also has to be factored into the equation. This is where AI can come in handily in terms of reducing this workload and thus free the teacher to focus on interacting with the pupils and thus inspire them to become the best they can be.
AI can assist the teacher with idea and content generation and also analysing pupil performance. Furthermore, it can track variables such as class attendance and assignment submission which are all tasks which can aid in identifying learning gaps and enable timeous intervention.
Image: Franc Magannon.
Has teaching as a profession become obsolete? What has prompted this question is the technological advancements which have revolutionalised the world of education with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The same question can be phrased differently to ask whether AI represents the end of education.
The response to the latter can be that indeed AI to an extent represents the end of education provision as we know it. As to the obsolescence of the teacher, the certain response is that with all its potential to revolutionalise education, AI can never replace the teacher.
The reality is that with more teachers retiring, there is a dire need for more teachers. Currently, 15,000 new teachers graduate in the country annually, which is a 10,000 deficit from the 25,000 needed each year to fill the vacant positions. Teachers have been said to preserve the past, reveal the present and create the future, so without them there can be no talk of any past, present or future.
Record-keeping and marking can also be done through AI and this will help save time for teachers to focus on communication and presentation skills which cannot be replicated by AI. More focus can be placed on activities such as group work and debates which will help enrich the pupils’ critical thinking skills. The advent of AI with its automation is a concern to many professions not only teaching as it threatens to replace human beings with robots.
However, the role of teachers remains irreplaceable. Dr Leanne Browning concurs by stating, “Teaching is not just a career, it is a calling. Teachers are the architects of our future, imparting knowledge, nurturing creativity, and providing the emotional support that technology can never replicate.”
What all this means is that a balance has to be maintained between the human and technological dimensions to ensure the broadening of access to education for many pupils and also improving the quality of such provision. In a nutshell, AI cannot and will not make teachers obsolete. Instead, it can be a great asset that benefits the teacher whose influence extend beyond information delivery to encompass character building and developing emotional intelligence.
