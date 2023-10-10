×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MADODA SITSHANGE | Prove success to earn global market's confidence

By Madoda Sitshange - 10 October 2023 - 09:08

As a small and informal entrepreneur, are you ready to succeed in global markets?

Lack adaisical follow-through of similar national initiatives to boost businesses that are run by historically deprived individuals and groups are a reason for being cautiously optimistic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban