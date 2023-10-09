Having realised this fact, it is reassuring to see that the government is doing something to improve the status quo. For example, the high-level panel on the assessment of key legislation and the acceleration of fundamental change headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe in 2017, found that the land reform statutes on land restitution, land redistribution and security of tenure have drifted away from their initial pro-poor stance and lack a vision for inclusive agrarian reform.
- Hleko is an honours graduate in media studies at Unisa
THEMBA HLEKO |Responsive government tackles vexing land issue
Government must listen to its citizenry
One of the desirable hallmarks of democracy is that it is people centred.
It gives power to the people and governs through the will of the people. Ideally, it enfranchises the masses by aligning all the mandates it carries to improve the lives of the people.
While these are noble features of democracy, upholding them can mean a lot of things and as a result the government must be deliberate in passing favourable laws.
The government must listen to its citizen. It must even abolish, amend and repeal the laws that are no longer promoting the will of the people.
As a country we come from a painful past characterised by land dispossessions during colonial and apartheid rule. The Land Act of 1913 formalised land dispossessions of black South Africans. These resulted in black people living as servitudes in the land of their forefathers.
After the dawn of democracy, the government promulgated progressive laws that sought to redress the injustices of the past. This was an endeavour to make SA a better place to live in; where the graph of land ownership is not skewed in favour of whites but flattened.
Having realised this fact, it is reassuring to see that the government is doing something to improve the status quo. For example, the high-level panel on the assessment of key legislation and the acceleration of fundamental change headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe in 2017, found that the land reform statutes on land restitution, land redistribution and security of tenure have drifted away from their initial pro-poor stance and lack a vision for inclusive agrarian reform.
