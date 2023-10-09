PEDRO MZILENI | Teachers can stimulate imaginations for social change

We begin October, annually, to commemorate the selfless sacrifices and efforts made by teachers worldwide to stimulate the curiosity of children, young people and the marginalised. The search for knowledge by those who have a world and a future to inherit is vital in crafting better options of life that will best serve humanity.
Let me emphasise upfront that in this modern world shaped by colonialism and racial capitalism, education is not a neutral terrain that is free from this existing political system. Instead, education is fundamentally an instrument of empire, utilised to maintain the existing structures of privilege and exclusion. In the same vein, those who are at the receiving end of the brutalities of this modern world have also deployed education as a weapon of struggle to agitate for their emancipation.
In simple terms, education is a contested terrain for power and control, a site of struggle.
Those given the role to teach have duties and responsibilities to either provide an education that will further perpetuate this existing political system of modern slavery, or to give emancipatory options that will liberate the world to a better quality of life. This function is exercised by teachers through a specific pedagogy.
The likes of Bell Hooks, Paulo Freire, Aziz Choudry and many other unknown, local, marginalised, informal and imprisoned progressive teachers have made deliberate choices to teach for liberation. They have opted for a "pedagogy of the oppressed", an education landscape that treats learning as a dialogue between teachers and students who share common struggles.
This type of an education is embedded in the actual conditions of the material world as we inhabit it today. This education underscores the concrete problems of the world in their structural form, it unearths the racialisation of the world as the marker of opportunities, progress, and economic position. It is an education that calls slavery, racism, colonialism, apartheid, neoliberalism, capitalism and their persisting legacy in everyday life by their actual names.
It is an education that prioritises the victims of these oppressive legacies, and it gets to craft a curriculum written from the actual experiences and perspectives of the oppressed. The purpose behind this type of an education is to concentise the oppressed, and give it the cognitive tools to formulate actions for transformative change.
Unfortunately, these efforts of transformative teaching have not been driven without challenges. Elites have identified and problematised teachers who seek to concentise and emancipate the children of the enslaved. Market-orientated states have defunded public education and the training of teachers.
The modern condition has devalued teaching as a profession by reducing it to being an undignified space with labour that earns poor wages, teaching massified classrooms without support, and subjected to work with underdeveloped infrastructure.
These conditions have driven many teachers out of the profession, others have suffered chronic mental illnesses, while those who still remain are now performing the bare minimum of their functions without passion.
The objective of these capitalist practices is to kill the love for education, to kill the elasticity of imaginations in the students, and to eliminate the natural linkages between education and social change. Under these desperate conditions, education gets reduced to the technical delivery of decontextualised information for the pure purpose of producing slaves that will serve the market elites to maintain the status quo.
The late Choudry calls upon us who still remain committed to education as an instrument for liberation to refuse the distortions of the elites. We must actually do aggressive conscentisation work both inside and outside the classroom. Every space where the marginalised converge must be a space for popular education.
The community meetings, the factory floors, the protest spaces, the radio stations, the family gatherings, the traditional ceremonies, the book clubs, the student residences, in the buses and in the trains; in essence, every platform with people must be used as a site of teaching and popular struggles.
As we commemorate this World Teachers Day, let us decompartmentalise the different levels of education where we find ourselves, and begin to converge together as teachers and students of a new decolonised order that will prioritise human beings, love, care, compassion and justice. Teaching is a practice to better humanity.
- Mzileni teaches sociology, writes in personal capacity
PEDRO MZILENI | Teachers can stimulate imaginations for social change
Education a contested terrain for power and control
Image: Frennie Shivambu
