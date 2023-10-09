SOWETAN | Beware of migrants rhetoric ahead of elections

You know elections are on the horizon when politicians start to make all kinds of outlandish claims and desperate calls to win favour with voters.
It was, therefore, not surprising last week to hear the ANC in Gauteng join the bandwagon of other political parties who have been scapegoating immigrants in times of crisis. The Gauteng ANC called on the private sector to cap the number of foreigners it employs given the unemployment crisis in SA. The party specifically raised concerns about the number of foreigners it said were employed within the hospitality and other sectors.
The party said this was because of “greed” by private companies that sought to exploit foreign workers. As we reported in this newspaper on Friday, this call is not at all new in our politics and in fact it has become the main agenda of some opposition parties seeking to dislodge the ANC from power as one of its failures.
They accuse the ANC of failing to manage SA’s porous borders, corruption and enforce existing laws.
Ironically, nearly two years ago, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi gazetted the draft National Labour Migration Policy and Employment Services Amendment Bill.
The bill seeks to put limitations on the hiring of foreign nationals and provides the minister with legal power to introduce quotas on any sector of the economy on their hiring. The bill is yet to reach parliament for processing.
It is therefore puzzling that the ANC in Gauteng would make such a call now claiming there is in fact enough in the current legislation that empowers the department of labour to act and limit hiring of foreigners. Not only is this factually incorrect and misleading but it is also opportunistic at a time when migration issues have become highly charged political topics.
There is no limitation on how many foreigners’ employers could hire in the current law. Hiring illegal immigrants is another matter altogether as the law prohibits it.
According to the Centre of Analytic and Behavioural Change, there has been an increase in the political rhetoric targeting foreign nationals since March. This sentiment, the centre said, is becoming more pronounced in the build-up to the 2024 national elections.
It is worth noting that some in the ANC appear to want to join this dangerous bandwagon without credible figures to back up their claims to exploit it for political expediency.
SOWETAN | Beware of migrants rhetoric ahead of elections
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
