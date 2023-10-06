MSINGATHI SIPUKA | SA’s nationhood has evolved and needs to be reconceptualised

The task at hand is to go beyond the legal instrument of the democratic state to forge a “nation” out of the fragmented communities, with shared national interests that revolve around responding to the objective conditions of the oppressed.
From all accounts, both the soft and hard elements of nation building are far from our reach. The persistent inequalities, exclusion and poverty of the black majority and limited progress in transforming ownership patterns across the economy are central to our inability to deliver on the idea of a common nationhood.
These objective failures are coupled with regular events that demonstrate the continued racial division of our society. It is interesting that the most prominent of these have occurred at our universities, actioned by young white students against vulnerable black workers or students, reflecting how racial discrimination runs across generations.
As we stumble along our journey of nation hood, there have been critical developments that have happened across the continent. A critical one is the political and economic situation in Zimbabwe that has led to a migration of between 1 and 3 million nationals into SA .
Attendant to this are the political changes in SA that have effectively opened the country to the continent as a migration destination. From a perspective of considering nationhood, these developments have significantly altered the starting point of the South African nation and the nation building project initiated in 1994.
What we considered as the core social groupings important in nation building have not remained stagnant.It is worth emphasising that the evolution of social formations in countries is not a uniquely South African phenomenon. Because of their position in the global economy, countries like France, the UK and the US are centres of inward migration.
People who settled in SA are invested in the long-term growth of this country
MSINGATHI SIPUKA | SA’s nationhood has evolved and needs to be reconceptualised
Image: 123rf
In the early years of democratic SA, our public discourse was defined by the idea of nation building. This essentially entailed picking up the ruins of apartheid, defined by all sorts of fragmentations, to reconstruct a South African identity that galvanised all of us towards a new and common national interest.
Of the many fragmentations that SA confronted at the time, race was the central of them all. Naturally, the nation building project was centred on responding to this dominant tension in our society. Certainly, the country was fortunate to have Madiba’s leadership during this sensitive period.
Leading up to its 1997 National Conference, through its discussion document on the National Question, the ANC aptly summarised the historical and contemporary question of nationhood in SA.
The country is essentially trying to resolve two contradictory consequences of its colonial-apartheid history. On the one hand, it is the 1910 Union of SA that brought together different communities into one nation state, while at the same time it is the same nation state that kept the different communities apart, thus preventing the unity of these communities into one nation.
BRIDGETT MAJOLA | Corporates have responsibility to lift women at work
The task at hand is to go beyond the legal instrument of the democratic state to forge a “nation” out of the fragmented communities, with shared national interests that revolve around responding to the objective conditions of the oppressed.
From all accounts, both the soft and hard elements of nation building are far from our reach. The persistent inequalities, exclusion and poverty of the black majority and limited progress in transforming ownership patterns across the economy are central to our inability to deliver on the idea of a common nationhood.
These objective failures are coupled with regular events that demonstrate the continued racial division of our society. It is interesting that the most prominent of these have occurred at our universities, actioned by young white students against vulnerable black workers or students, reflecting how racial discrimination runs across generations.
As we stumble along our journey of nation hood, there have been critical developments that have happened across the continent. A critical one is the political and economic situation in Zimbabwe that has led to a migration of between 1 and 3 million nationals into SA .
Attendant to this are the political changes in SA that have effectively opened the country to the continent as a migration destination. From a perspective of considering nationhood, these developments have significantly altered the starting point of the South African nation and the nation building project initiated in 1994.
What we considered as the core social groupings important in nation building have not remained stagnant.It is worth emphasising that the evolution of social formations in countries is not a uniquely South African phenomenon. Because of their position in the global economy, countries like France, the UK and the US are centres of inward migration.
NATHANIEL LEE | Scandalous Sodi is still enjoying freedom to splurge ill-gotten wealth
The difference is that inward migration in these countries happens under conditions where there is a historically evolved and defined nationhood. Different communities settle in these countries, with a clear distinction of their national backgrounds, such as Mexican or Ethiopian communities in the US, but because there is a clear national identity in the receiving countries these communities end up assimilating the nationhood of these countries.
The challenge with SA is that its failure to advance the project of a nation and build a common nationhood limits the country’s ability t ointegrate migrant communities into the South African nation and its associated project.
The internal situation remains so fragmented that defining the role of new entrants, in the “national interest” becomes difficult. We now have to reconceptualise the idea of nationhood and what is the SA nation. What that reconceptualisation entails is a matter of national conversation that goes beyond the historical protagonists.
■ Dr Sipuka is chief of staff at the African Union Development Agency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos