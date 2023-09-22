ONGAMA MTIMKA | ANC's cadre deployment has hobbled state machinery

The testimonies of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the commission of inquiry into state capture in April 2021 effectively confirmed the ANC was clumsy in its application of cadre deployment and it needed not to be allowed to continue doing so.
When senior government officials or executives of state-owned-companies are sought, an open recruitment process is often followed, including advertising posts in the mass media. This is in line with constitutional principles of fairness and transparency in determining “who gets what, when, and how”.
If open and fair recruitment processes are used, the best candidates who meet the requirements of the job in terms of their qualifications and skills and perform better during the interview processes ought to be appointed. This approach to recruiting candidates in an open and fair way and appointing them by merit is a sure way of ensuring that a capable state is built.
According to Francis Fukuyama, this tendency to allocate benefits in society based on merit was a feature of advanced political systems. Their opposite are patrimonial systems, truly relics of monarchies where distribution benefits are done through “friendship” and “kinship”.
In such pre-modern systems, there is truly no need to be transparent and open as it is part of the established practices that access to the bureaucracy or even property depends on whether one is a friend or family of the king or the aristocracy.
However, democracies in the modern era are built on competent people who are recruited into administrative offices or leadership roles based on the value they add. Given the pre-eminence of open recruitment processes for the state and its agencies in SA , one would think that we fall into the category of advanced political economic systems Fukuyama describes.
However, the testimony of the two titans of the ANC confirmed that was not in reality.
Despite his denial that the ANC had a deployment policy, Mantashe confirmed and “explained the role of the deployment committee”, describing it in endearing terms when pressed to confirm if one of its conference resolutions was in fact the bedrock of the deployment policy within the party.
However, justifying why the commission found the policy to be unlawful, Ramaphosa and Mantashe told South Africans the committee was briefed before recruitment processes started and before they were finalised.
The committee was apprised of recruitment processes by ministers and “people within the party would be encouraged to apply”, the president said. He said this deployment committee was needed as a “political filter” as the ANC was a political organisation but the actual appointment was made by the president.
Herein lies the anomaly. The party captured recruitment processes in the state and subjected what otherwise were open recruitment processes to overbearing political interference by party bigwigs, blurring the lines between the party and state.
Though the president said the committee “should really be seen as a committee that recommends”, it was not so in practice. Former minister Barbara Hogan was at pains to explain how she remained hamstrung by the practice when she wanted to appoint a different CEO at Transnet than Siyabonga Gama.
Not only has the policy created a dangerous loophole that Hogan recognised as a relic of the transition period after 1994, it is also a source of the collapse of municipalities as this tendency has been copied at local levels.
Many a city manager and senior municipal executives were appointed after the regional headquarters of the party intervened and instructed those in council not to appoint more deserving candidates in favour of party deployees.
The situation became so bad that revisions needed to be made in legislation governing municipalities to try to depoliticise the system. Cadre deployment had resulted in blurred lines of authority. Those deployed in municipalities at the will of the party would follow the party line.
If the DA wins the legal battle for minutes of the ANC’s deployment committee, it will most likely throw light on the exact role the committee played in the years of extraordinary state capture, if we are to accept that the state remains captive.
It is understandable why the ANC would seek to delay or oppose such a revelation in addition to fighting for its right to privacy.
Cadre deployment is not bad in itself if it was limited to the employment of competent people into positions, not their deployment at the instruction of the party. The way it happens suggests an overbearing interference by the party. The state’s recruitment processes and outcomes are not determined by those who need to work with the people being employed but rather by party bigwigs.
• Dr Mtimka is a lecturer at the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University and executive chair at the SA Political Risk Institute
ONGAMA MTIMKA | ANC's cadre deployment has hobbled state machinery
Governing party still stuck in unhelpful relic of past
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
