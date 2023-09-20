SOWETAN | Law must be upheld at all cost

Yesterday Xolani Khumalo, the presenter of popular Moja Love anti-drug show Sizok'thola, appeared in court on a murder charge following the death of suspected drug dealer Robert Varrie after an interrogation by the show’s crew in July.
Varrie was declared dead after the interrogation and suspected assault witnessed by his partner during the filming of an episode of Sizok’thola.
In a statement yesterday, Khumalo said he had been asked to hand himself over to police in connection with the incident.
His arrest and court appearance marks the first move by law enforcement acting on suspicion that Varrie's death may have been unlawful.
The incident divided public opinion.
Many who rightfully detest the drug crisis in our communities cheered at what appeared to be heavy handedness by the crew in its operations to hunt down, interrogate and expose those accused of dealing in drugs.
As we have said previously, there is no question that drug dealers must be exposed, removed from our communities and ultimately jailed.
A TV show like Sizok'thola may have even been a welcome platform to contribute to the work of law enforcement to expose and deal with drug peddlers.
However none of us, including those behind the show, can be permitted to be a law unto ourselves.
None must be allowed to abuse platforms to act outside of the law and infringe on the rights of people without due legal process.
We do not know if indeed the crew crossed the line and who should be held responsible for Varrie’s death.
However, when such an incident happens, a due legal process must follow to investigate whether any laws were broken which led to the death of an individual.
Such a legal process is not dependent on the guilt or innocence of the alleged drug dealer. It is about upholding the laws of this country no matter who the victim or the perpetrator is.
Anger at the failure of our law enforcement system to protect innocent victims of drug peddlers is absolutely justified.
However, it does not mean that we as a society ought to continue the downward spiral of lawlessness.
Our responsibility is to demand a better and more credible governing system and empowered community initiatives that can effectively deal with the crisis that confronts us.
SOWETAN | Law must be upheld at all cost
Image: Thulani Mbele
