SOWETAN | Brutal police officers give no regard to life

A video of a Cape Town man handcuffed to the back of a police van and being dragged behind is a painful reminder of how brutal and cruel our law enforcers can be.
Milosh Basson, from Kensington in Cape Town, was on the receiving end of a shocking act of brutality and misconduct by three police officers who are now facing a probe by the police watchdog. According to Basson’s lawyer, Keegan Laskar, his client sustained head and body injuries. His left arm, which was handcuffed into the police van, cannot function properly.
“He has stitches in his head and he struggles to walk,” he said.
Laskar said Basson was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drugs. He appeared in court on Monday and has been released on a warning.
Whatever the merits of his case are, the actions of the officers who arrested him constitute the highest level of misconduct which ought to be dealt with harshly by law and police management.
‘I thought they were going to kill me’: Cops assault video victim speaks out
Not only is the video unacceptable but it also raises serious questions about the quality and training methods of our police. How can it be possible three officers were unable to subdue a suspect without resorting to such objectionable conduct.
The incident which stripped Basson of his humanity is damaging to the reputation of the police and should outrage all of us as the Mido Macia case did 10 years ago.
Macia, a Mozambican taxi driver, was dragged behind a police van and later died at the Daveyton police station from injuries. Basson is lucky to be alive following such brazen and brutal assault by people meant to uphold the law.
Both incidents are indicative of a troubling pervasive culture in policing where officers give no regard to life when arresting people suspected of committing crime. Such has been the state of our law enforcement that we continue to witness and report on these acts that would have sparked riots during apartheid in a democracy.
Part of the problem why this is endemic has to do with the fact that such police brutality is rarely punished. The officers who were accused of killing Mthokosizi Ntumba are still on the beat after they were acquitted last year. The list just goes on.
A strong message must be sent that this type of conduct by police in cases like Basson’s is unacceptable.
