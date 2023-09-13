SOWETAN | Treat victims of Jagersfontein mudslide with dignity

It has been a year since the mudslide disaster claimed the lives of two people, left 40 others injured and displaced dozens of homeowners in Jagersfontein in the southern Free State.
The devastation was widespread. But nothing about the past 12 months has made the trauma of that day any better for the survivors of the man-made disaster. The flooding will go down as one of the defining moments of the region as it wrecked homes and nearly wiped out the rural neighbourhood.
Yet in its response, the government has been typically lethargic in providing much-needed support and helping those who lost properties to rebuild their lives. No one has been held to account for failure to heed warnings about the rise in water levels at the tailings dam, which released a mudslide into the townships of Charlesville and Itumeleng.
Instead, as we learnt on Monday, most survivors of the flooding disaster are still living in rented accommodation, backrooms or with extended families. Having been uprooted from their homes as result of negligence by those who were meant to monitor the safety of the tailings dam, they are yet to have their dignity restored.
“It has been very painful and hard, but we have managed to get by. We live in Bloemfontein (about 130km to the north) and travelled to Jagersfontein to spend the day at his grave,” the sister of 78-year-old Aaron Mosoeu who was swept away by the mudslide told this newspaper after visiting his gravesite.
According to environmental campaign NGO Benchmarks Foundation the community has simply been left in the dark about many investigations that were promised after the disaster. In fact, there has been no single investigation concluded with meaningful outcome since then.
In May, Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana visited the area with deputy president Paul Mashatile and promised the community that their homes would be rebuilt and jobs would be created. The only progress to speak of thus far is what Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele said was about 16 houses that are being built by seven local contractors.
That is simply cold comfort and a travesty for those who continue to bear scars of displacement and indignity till today. Their trauma is still fresh and being failed so disastrously by the government only serves to traumatise them again.
The forgotten community of Jagersfontein deserve better from their government.
SOWETAN | Treat victims of Jagersfontein mudslide with dignity
