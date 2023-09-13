SINAZO ALUNGILE NOVUKELA | Youth must lead the way on change they want to see

As the country approaches 30 years of its young democracy, it is disheartening to see that our baby democracy that once crawled in excitement is now limping in agony as it is exposed to many new problems. Over the years government has done an excellent job in introducing new campaigns and socio-cultural practices aimed at promoting and celebrating our hard-earned democracy.
As we gazed into the future pre-democracy, as a nation we were hopeful. A few years into democracy, we were a thriving nation united in a colour scheme of a rainbow nation. The future looked bright. The rand was strong, the economy was intact, and we held our truth and reconciliation moments with a view of rehabilitating our blemished past so that we forge forward as a new nation. Euphoria was in the air as we marched to exercise our universal suffrage in our first nonracial elections.
Today’s lived experiences are in stark contrast to what we envisaged. Youth in SA continue to be disadvantaged with less opportunities. Data in the labour market show a bleak outlook with an unemployment rate higher than the national average. According to the StatsSA Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023, the youth unemployment rate was 62.1% for those aged 15 to 24 years.
This has dampened the spirit of our youth as we urge them to participate in activities which celebrate, enhance and encourage freedom. Although, one can ask, what is this freedom that was really achieved? Youth disgruntlement is ubiquitous, and it has resulted in youth voter apathy.
Looking at the upcoming elections next year can we juxtapose them with the ones in 1994? No. There is no enthusiasm and a lot of people, particularly the youth, are not interested to participate in electoral freedom anymore. Political plunder has robbed the masses on the things that were promised.
This resulted in the currently perceived political alienation, especially the youth. This cohort believe that the political system does not work for them and as a result feel there is no need to vote. However, voter apathy is not only caused by this alienation, but there is also a lack of political education.
This has caused a lot of ignorance for most of the youth. Moreover, it is worth noting that the state must do more to involve the youth in political activities, thereby influencing youth participation in the state machinery.
Shortfalls on free and quality education, high youth unemployment and lack of opportunities are some of the reasons that cause voter apathy among the youth. An important question to ask is, will the youth and their cries ever be addressed or is it a battle lost equating to an adage that says youth disgruntlement is a ticking time bomb without suggesting any solutions.
In commemorating 10 years since the death of former president Nelson Mandela, echoing this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day theme “The legacy lives on through you”, the youth must lead the way to influence the change they want to see. Let’s go and vote in numbers and realise what was promised in 1994.
The youth must consider the advantages of being part of a democracy by taking part in electoral freedom. In 2024, the youth must reciprocate what their parents did 30 years ago when they stood in the lines to practise a freedom which brought hope to the country. They must recognise their power in an endeavour to change the status quo.
• Novukela is a communications and journalism graduate at the University of Fort Hare and Rhodes University respectively. She writes in her personal capacity.
SINAZO ALUNGILE NOVUKELA | Youth must lead the way on change they want to see
Image: Phill Magakoe
As the country approaches 30 years of its young democracy, it is disheartening to see that our baby democracy that once crawled in excitement is now limping in agony as it is exposed to many new problems. Over the years government has done an excellent job in introducing new campaigns and socio-cultural practices aimed at promoting and celebrating our hard-earned democracy.
As we gazed into the future pre-democracy, as a nation we were hopeful. A few years into democracy, we were a thriving nation united in a colour scheme of a rainbow nation. The future looked bright. The rand was strong, the economy was intact, and we held our truth and reconciliation moments with a view of rehabilitating our blemished past so that we forge forward as a new nation. Euphoria was in the air as we marched to exercise our universal suffrage in our first nonracial elections.
Today’s lived experiences are in stark contrast to what we envisaged. Youth in SA continue to be disadvantaged with less opportunities. Data in the labour market show a bleak outlook with an unemployment rate higher than the national average. According to the StatsSA Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023, the youth unemployment rate was 62.1% for those aged 15 to 24 years.
This has dampened the spirit of our youth as we urge them to participate in activities which celebrate, enhance and encourage freedom. Although, one can ask, what is this freedom that was really achieved? Youth disgruntlement is ubiquitous, and it has resulted in youth voter apathy.
Looking at the upcoming elections next year can we juxtapose them with the ones in 1994? No. There is no enthusiasm and a lot of people, particularly the youth, are not interested to participate in electoral freedom anymore. Political plunder has robbed the masses on the things that were promised.
This resulted in the currently perceived political alienation, especially the youth. This cohort believe that the political system does not work for them and as a result feel there is no need to vote. However, voter apathy is not only caused by this alienation, but there is also a lack of political education.
This has caused a lot of ignorance for most of the youth. Moreover, it is worth noting that the state must do more to involve the youth in political activities, thereby influencing youth participation in the state machinery.
Shortfalls on free and quality education, high youth unemployment and lack of opportunities are some of the reasons that cause voter apathy among the youth. An important question to ask is, will the youth and their cries ever be addressed or is it a battle lost equating to an adage that says youth disgruntlement is a ticking time bomb without suggesting any solutions.
In commemorating 10 years since the death of former president Nelson Mandela, echoing this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day theme “The legacy lives on through you”, the youth must lead the way to influence the change they want to see. Let’s go and vote in numbers and realise what was promised in 1994.
The youth must consider the advantages of being part of a democracy by taking part in electoral freedom. In 2024, the youth must reciprocate what their parents did 30 years ago when they stood in the lines to practise a freedom which brought hope to the country. They must recognise their power in an endeavour to change the status quo.
• Novukela is a communications and journalism graduate at the University of Fort Hare and Rhodes University respectively. She writes in her personal capacity.
LEBOGANG MAILE | Let's hasten gender transformation in construction
QUINTUS SLIEP | Corporates need to turn tide on youth joblessness
APHIWE NTLEMEZA | Youth mobilisation needed to forge inclusive future
NATHANIEL LEE | Slight dip in joblessness does not defuse ticking time bomb
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos