NATHANIEL LEE | Should apartheid be blamed also for Sadtu's capture of basic education?

The past week saw the ANC reach new heights of revisionism when some of its leaders sought to blame apartheid for the country’s woes 30 years after the dismantling of the monstrosity. Leading the chorus was President Cyril Ramaphosa who blamed the lack of skilled professionals in local government on apartheid.
“You do not have well qualified CFOs, engineers, or town planners. Apartheid robbed us of having a plethora of town planners in the education system,” he said. Ramaphosa basically laid the blame on apartheid for stalling government efforts at transforming the country.
Not to be outdone, minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu blamed apartheid for the deaths of 77 people when a hijacked building caught fire in Johannesburg last week. “Whether we like it or not, this is the result of apartheid that kept people apart in these conditions and we are expected to change these conditions in 30 years. But where we have to take responsibility, we must take responsibility.”
One wonders whether this particular minister ever puts her mind in gear before she puts her mouth in motion? Someone once said that speaking without thinking is like shooting without aiming.
Sindi Chikunga, the minister of transport, also got on board the blame game when she apportioned blame on the apartheid government’s lack of investment in rail for the collapse of Transnet.
Taking a cue from her cabinet colleagues, Thembi Nkadimeng, the minister of local government, also blamed “evil apartheid” for the plethora of service delivery failures that bedevil the local government sector.
The deputy president, Paul Mashatile, also got in on the act and blamed apartheid for the country’s “racialised” labour force. Speaking at a Nedlac gathering, Mashatile said, “We have inherited a labour force characterised by racial and gender inequities, skills shortages and high unemployment rates, particularly among Africans.”
At the rate we are going, it seems it is only a matter of time before the ANC starts blaming everything including the weather and climate change on apartheid.
Veteran league leaders Mavuso Msimang and Snuki Zikalala described the strategy as “scapegoating, hogwash and nonsense”.
By placing apartheid at the centre of its election messaging the ANC is cynically trying to turn back the clock to 1994 where it campaigned around the dismantling of apartheid.
There can be no gainsaying that apartheid messed up the lives of especially blacks and it was always going to be a mammoth task to undo its legacy.
In the field of education, policies served as potent tools for domination and assertion of white supremacy. According to professor Edgar Brookes, who was an ardent supporter of apartheid but later renounced the policy, “apartheid education was the only education system in the world designed to restrict the productivity of its pupils in the national economy to lowly and subservient tasks”.
The major objective of bantu education was to provide mass labour for the country’s rapidly growing economy and the levels of achievement in so-called non-white schools were engineered to align with the different expectations in employment.
But alas, 30 years after the dawn of democracy, our country seems to be going backwards as crisis grips the country. Unacceptably high rates of unemployment, debilitating bouts of load-shedding, uncontrollable crime, all that the ruling ANC has to offer for our current ills is to blame apartheid. It would be laughable if it were not serious.
Should we blame apartheid for the capture of the education department by the anarchic SA Democratic Teachers Union?
Perhaps we should blame the almost complete collapse of discipline in our schools and the rampant teenage pregnancy on apartheid? Better still, we can just blame apartheid for the fact that 82% of our grade 4s cannot read for meaning in any language and 60% of our pupils have not learnt the majority of the alphabet by the end of grade 1 and more than 30% by the end of grade 2.
We might as well add the learning losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and blame it all on the evil system of apartheid. Apartheid wrought havoc in the lives of black people and it is time we exorcise its ghost permanently. The ANC has dismally failed to do so after 30 years in power and 2024 is around the corner to vote for better stewards of the democratic order.
NATHANIEL LEE | Should apartheid be blamed also for Sadtu's capture of basic education?
Ramaphosa leads the chorus as ministers join the bandwagon
Image: Papi Morake
The past week saw the ANC reach new heights of revisionism when some of its leaders sought to blame apartheid for the country’s woes 30 years after the dismantling of the monstrosity. Leading the chorus was President Cyril Ramaphosa who blamed the lack of skilled professionals in local government on apartheid.
“You do not have well qualified CFOs, engineers, or town planners. Apartheid robbed us of having a plethora of town planners in the education system,” he said. Ramaphosa basically laid the blame on apartheid for stalling government efforts at transforming the country.
Not to be outdone, minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu blamed apartheid for the deaths of 77 people when a hijacked building caught fire in Johannesburg last week. “Whether we like it or not, this is the result of apartheid that kept people apart in these conditions and we are expected to change these conditions in 30 years. But where we have to take responsibility, we must take responsibility.”
One wonders whether this particular minister ever puts her mind in gear before she puts her mouth in motion? Someone once said that speaking without thinking is like shooting without aiming.
Sindi Chikunga, the minister of transport, also got on board the blame game when she apportioned blame on the apartheid government’s lack of investment in rail for the collapse of Transnet.
Taking a cue from her cabinet colleagues, Thembi Nkadimeng, the minister of local government, also blamed “evil apartheid” for the plethora of service delivery failures that bedevil the local government sector.
The deputy president, Paul Mashatile, also got in on the act and blamed apartheid for the country’s “racialised” labour force. Speaking at a Nedlac gathering, Mashatile said, “We have inherited a labour force characterised by racial and gender inequities, skills shortages and high unemployment rates, particularly among Africans.”
At the rate we are going, it seems it is only a matter of time before the ANC starts blaming everything including the weather and climate change on apartheid.
Veteran league leaders Mavuso Msimang and Snuki Zikalala described the strategy as “scapegoating, hogwash and nonsense”.
By placing apartheid at the centre of its election messaging the ANC is cynically trying to turn back the clock to 1994 where it campaigned around the dismantling of apartheid.
There can be no gainsaying that apartheid messed up the lives of especially blacks and it was always going to be a mammoth task to undo its legacy.
In the field of education, policies served as potent tools for domination and assertion of white supremacy. According to professor Edgar Brookes, who was an ardent supporter of apartheid but later renounced the policy, “apartheid education was the only education system in the world designed to restrict the productivity of its pupils in the national economy to lowly and subservient tasks”.
The major objective of bantu education was to provide mass labour for the country’s rapidly growing economy and the levels of achievement in so-called non-white schools were engineered to align with the different expectations in employment.
But alas, 30 years after the dawn of democracy, our country seems to be going backwards as crisis grips the country. Unacceptably high rates of unemployment, debilitating bouts of load-shedding, uncontrollable crime, all that the ruling ANC has to offer for our current ills is to blame apartheid. It would be laughable if it were not serious.
Should we blame apartheid for the capture of the education department by the anarchic SA Democratic Teachers Union?
Perhaps we should blame the almost complete collapse of discipline in our schools and the rampant teenage pregnancy on apartheid? Better still, we can just blame apartheid for the fact that 82% of our grade 4s cannot read for meaning in any language and 60% of our pupils have not learnt the majority of the alphabet by the end of grade 1 and more than 30% by the end of grade 2.
We might as well add the learning losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and blame it all on the evil system of apartheid. Apartheid wrought havoc in the lives of black people and it is time we exorcise its ghost permanently. The ANC has dismally failed to do so after 30 years in power and 2024 is around the corner to vote for better stewards of the democratic order.
NATHANIEL LEE | There should be consequences for bad behaviour in society, schools included
NATHANIEL LEE | Burning of property a serious threat to the survival, sustainability of UKZN
NATHANIEL LEE | Slight dip in joblessness does not defuse ticking time bomb
NATHANIEL LEE | Banyana's financial success a boon for women's football, may inspire Bafana
NATHANIEL LEE | Will Employment Equity Amendment Bill reverse workplace discrimination?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos