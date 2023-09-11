MBASA MVENENE | Democratic SA's new race laws needed for equality

Employers who do not acquire compliance certificates stand to lose out on government tenders and could be compelled to pay fines of up to 10% of total turnover.

According to Stats SA, in the first quarter of 2023, the unemployment rate among black South Africans reached 40% compared to an unemployment rate of 7.5% among white South Africans. According to the 2022/23 Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) annual report, the private sector employs 73.3% of the labour force, highlighting its significance in driving transformation.

The report also reveals that whites still dominate top management. With an 8% employable population group, it accounts for 62.9% of this.

In contrast, blacks comprise 80% of the employable population, with only 16.9% of top management. And, although constitutionally race is scrapped, legislatively, it is inscribed because SA needs a demographically representative workforce and a redistributed capitalism to build an authentically non-racial society.

However, with the adoption of non-racialism as one of the three values upon which our constitution is anchored comes the ANC’s variant of African nationalism – the total liberation of Africans, politically and psychologically – the Africanist tradition within the governing ANC brings fourth policies of redress and transformation such as Affirmative Action, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) and the Employment Equity Act.

The contested relationship between race and redress creates an environment conducive to the politicisation of race. Affirmative Action is abused across the board; in the private sector, it’s a matter of meeting quotas, while in the public sector, it’s a tool for patronage, cronyism, and corruption. Racial tensions cannot be resolved unless the socioeconomic concentration of poverty among black South Africans is addressed through redress legislation. The redress policy is viewed as “reversed racism” by some.