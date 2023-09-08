MSINGATHI SIPUKA | What the rise of China as a global hegemon holds for a new world order

Two weeks after the conclusion of the Brics summit held in SA, analysis continues on the meaning of the moment for global governance. Post summit reflections, national and international, bring to the fore a combination of the following themes: the end of unipolarity, the decline of an empire or the decline of the US as a global hegemon.
Regardless which among these themes one chooses, the role and place of the US and China in global affairs came into the spotlight. Certainly, the moment would in all likelihood not exist outside the economic rise of China over the past 40 years, or so. That singular development, has catapulted the global discourse to the point we find ourselves in today.
It had to take the rise of a new global power, outside allies of the US, to create an alternative platform for China to emerge. As we try to find the meaning of the moment, Doshi in his book the Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to displace American Order, presents us with a framework that can assist us interpret the Brics outcomes and other associated global events.
The framework is premised on the idea that China’s political elite are of the firm view that the current world order has run its course and the hegemon of the past century, the US, is no longer capable nor able to sustain the international system of governance it has built and shaped.
This idea is based both on American weaknesses and the economic rise of China. The overarching question is how can China as a rising power displace a global hegemon, the US. The answer to this question is at the centre of appreciating what is potentially at play.
The expansion of Chinese capabilities for the two decades from 1978 to the end of the 1990s, was in effect, part of weakening the US’s control over China. Second, China’s attempts at consolidating the Asia region, through among others, the Belt and Road Initiative launched in 2013, was China’s effort of fortifying its position in the Asia region.
We are now in the third phase of the displacement process, that of global expansion. The recent developments in the Middle East fit quite neatly into this analysis. The long-standing rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran (both soon to become Brics members) appears to be drawing to a close, with recent diplomatic developments prompted by China’s proactive leadership in the Middle East.
The US has failed to constructively intervene in the tension between these two leading players in the Middle East. This positions China well and the entry of both Iran and Saudi Arabia into Brics is directly linked to China’s strengthened position in the Middle East.
China’s mediation efforts further bolsters its legitimacy in global politics. The inclusion of both Iran and Saudi Arabia into Brics is a potentially significant move from two angles. The first is the combined strength of the two countries in terms of oil exports which can be used to shift the trading of oil away from the US dollar.
That would be a significant coup for the global forces working at blunting US global influenceand a furtherance of China’s global expansion. The expansion of Brics and the possibility of it playing a more influential role in global negotiations, through this analysis, is part of this third phase of global expansion China is currently undergoing.
If China does successfully lead the charge of displacing US hegemony, what will replace it? Certainly, it will be an order configured largely around China’s economic strength and its growing importance in global politics and governance.
However, what the international community seeks and what China promises is a system where the leading global player respects the rights of nations to self determinationwith common goals and shared interests. Where global governance and institutions tasked with overseeing international affairs are not subverted to serve the interests of the leading global player.
• Dr Sipuka is chief of staff at the AU Development Agency – Nepad (AUDA-Nepad). He writes in his personal capacity.
