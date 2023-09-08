LEBUSA MONYOOE | Poor service delivery has reached scary low levels

“It never rains but pours”, a befitting adage for SA given plethora of misfortunes occurring at regularity. The destructive looting riots of July 2021; incessant informal settlements fires; floods; Joburg’s gas explosion, power and water cuts; and general crime and lawlessness have hollowed the merits of democracy.
The demise last week of 77 persons in an inferno in Usindiso building (a tragic irony for place presumed for salvation as per its name) took the state of anarchy to a new tragic level.
Water cuts or shortages in townships for weeks even months on end due to poor management of water infrastructure, and lack of resources for upgrades and maintenance have become a regular denial of human rights.
A callous demise of 23 persons in Hammanskraal following a cholera outbreak demonstrates failure by municipal authorities to ensure supply of clean water and that underscores levels of ineptitude and lack of accountability.
Efficient municipal operations are the heartbeat of communities and businesses. Failure to maintain and sustain efficacy creates dissonance and degradation of services. The six-week unprotected strike by Samu members in Tshwane, illustrates complete collapse of trust. Could the protracted strike be a manifestation of irreconcilable postures and dyslexic leadership failing to rise to the challenge?
Efficacious fiscus management and systems are accelerators of growth and development through strategic planning and investments. Regrettably, the previous auditor-general’s reports on municipality expenditures are summation of malfeasance and total collapse of financial and audit management systems. Collapse of financial management systems creates a love trap for despair and vulnerability.
This creates fertile environments for crime profiteers to entrench fraudulent underworld hooking citizens into perpetual socio-economic dependence and suffering. Lapses in law enforcement and a laissez-faire approach to nipping social ills become a boon for unscrupulous groupings to hijack buildings deemed inhabitable and turn them into cash cows.
Let’s draw inspiration from the famed Sankomota song, “Now Or Never”: “Heyi, wena Afrika! Kgale o dutse hae. Tsamaea, o eo ipatlela sa bophelo. Tsoha, o iketsetse! Vuka, baba! Vuka. Life has been passing you by. Follow your star! It’s now or never”!
A decision by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to set up a commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building is commendable albeit late. Many commissions in the past delivered whitewash for reports. We can only hope this one shall be different to appease fallen souls.
In the spirit of Sankomota song, let’s roll our sleeves and fix Motherland and restore self-policing and accountability within levers of governance. The following could enhance our collective endeavours to break the hooks of poor service delivery and ineptitude in governance:
- Let us curate governance potentiality and leadership credibility to delimit dysfunctionality across levers of government;
- Manage highly unionized work spaces through judicious processes and dialogues to mend and sustain trust and partnerships in the delivery of services;
- Emulate ethical leadership as a seed for quantum and operational performance and successes;
- Diversify funding/financial streams through sustainable entrepreneurial interventions, customer centricity and expansion of customer market brand services. Leveraging from like-minded financial entities broadens social contracts and socio-economic development;
- Create constant constellation of skills set and expertise to transform key pillars of development by exploring potentiality of existing infrastructures and institutions. The higher education sector as expressed by the National Development Plan 2030 remains a centre-piece for development. It can promote and enhance business creativity, potentiality and acceleration of ideas into real business entities through entrepreneurships and reduce unemployment and mainstream innovation across spheres of government; and
- All these should be couched on efficient risk management and law enforcement strategies aligned to national imperatives.
It is our collective endeavours that shall give us a fighting chance to free us from the long hooks of poor service delivery and uncaring governance and for lives to be saved.
• Monyooe is a Sowetan reader
LEBUSA MONYOOE | Poor service delivery has reached scary low levels
Image: Thulani Mbele
“It never rains but pours”, a befitting adage for SA given plethora of misfortunes occurring at regularity. The destructive looting riots of July 2021; incessant informal settlements fires; floods; Joburg’s gas explosion, power and water cuts; and general crime and lawlessness have hollowed the merits of democracy.
The demise last week of 77 persons in an inferno in Usindiso building (a tragic irony for place presumed for salvation as per its name) took the state of anarchy to a new tragic level.
Water cuts or shortages in townships for weeks even months on end due to poor management of water infrastructure, and lack of resources for upgrades and maintenance have become a regular denial of human rights.
A callous demise of 23 persons in Hammanskraal following a cholera outbreak demonstrates failure by municipal authorities to ensure supply of clean water and that underscores levels of ineptitude and lack of accountability.
Efficient municipal operations are the heartbeat of communities and businesses. Failure to maintain and sustain efficacy creates dissonance and degradation of services. The six-week unprotected strike by Samu members in Tshwane, illustrates complete collapse of trust. Could the protracted strike be a manifestation of irreconcilable postures and dyslexic leadership failing to rise to the challenge?
Efficacious fiscus management and systems are accelerators of growth and development through strategic planning and investments. Regrettably, the previous auditor-general’s reports on municipality expenditures are summation of malfeasance and total collapse of financial and audit management systems. Collapse of financial management systems creates a love trap for despair and vulnerability.
This creates fertile environments for crime profiteers to entrench fraudulent underworld hooking citizens into perpetual socio-economic dependence and suffering. Lapses in law enforcement and a laissez-faire approach to nipping social ills become a boon for unscrupulous groupings to hijack buildings deemed inhabitable and turn them into cash cows.
Let’s draw inspiration from the famed Sankomota song, “Now Or Never”: “Heyi, wena Afrika! Kgale o dutse hae. Tsamaea, o eo ipatlela sa bophelo. Tsoha, o iketsetse! Vuka, baba! Vuka. Life has been passing you by. Follow your star! It’s now or never”!
A decision by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to set up a commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building is commendable albeit late. Many commissions in the past delivered whitewash for reports. We can only hope this one shall be different to appease fallen souls.
In the spirit of Sankomota song, let’s roll our sleeves and fix Motherland and restore self-policing and accountability within levers of governance. The following could enhance our collective endeavours to break the hooks of poor service delivery and ineptitude in governance:
It is our collective endeavours that shall give us a fighting chance to free us from the long hooks of poor service delivery and uncaring governance and for lives to be saved.
• Monyooe is a Sowetan reader
LEBUSA MONYOOE | Like fatherless kids, SA cries for decisive leadership
LEBUSA MONYOOE | SA fails to create environment for learners to flourish
LEBUSA MONYOOE | Nostalgia and hope shall not change SA’s fortunes
LEBUSA MONYOOE | Failure to secure learners' right to quality education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos