KENOSI MOSALAKAE | UDF founded when apartheid was crumbling, talks already on

Excitement about the UDF and it’s 40th anniversary of its founding is most puzzling.
Of course, many have forgotten what apartheid was and how it impacted its victims – Africans – in this country. Those whose political birth was in the 80s have no clue.
You got to give it to the nationalists for the confusion they induced among people. For 16 years starting from 1978 to 1994 they incrementally removed laws that applied only to Africans that actually made up the core of apartheid.
This is the reason even those who have had firsthand experience of apartheid through their lives up to the end of the 70s do not seem to remember that before 1978 they could not eat in restaurants in town (the media liked to call it "people have to eat on the pavement during their lunch break"), could not attend shows in "white theatres", could not unconditionally apply to "white universities" – Wits, UCT, Rhodes, etc.
It was completely unheard of that an African child can attend "white" private schools, could not form trade unions, could not buy property in urban areas only had to settle for renting four-rooms from municipality, were harassed for the dompas therefore had no free movement.
All these began to disappear in 1978 following the June 16 Soweto Uprising and the assassination of Steve Biko which events had triggered sanctions against apartheid SA.
It is said the UDF was created as a reaction to the introduction of tri-cameral parliament that excluded Africans. This was all in the process of trying to reform apartheid and followed the removal of the apartheid restrictions tabulated above.
Therefore, the UDF was founded when apartheid was crumbling. The Broederbond had already declared that apartheid was incompatible with economic advancement. On the other hand, black people were united under Black Consciousness throughout the 70s to early 80s. Despite the 19 organisations that preached the philosophy having been banned in October 1977, they had re-incarnated as Azapo.
Since Azapo was a black organisation, some of those aspiring for affirmation by whites felt the need to be in organisations that included whites. Fortunately for them laws that targeted Africans in the real apartheid mode had been removed and they could not sense laws treating them differentially. They could put up offices in town with no curfew restrictions that would prevent Africans attending meetings after a certain time. They could have coffee or dinner in a white restaurant with a white colleague, etc and this made them oblivious of the fact that apartheid was specifically oppression of African people.
No wonder this led to worst violence seen among victims of apartheid. Whoever lived in that period, 1984 to 1993, should recollect that it was the time of the "necklace", “revolution now, education later”, that people who were dying were in the township and mostly not connected with the apartheid regime (except black policemen).
Worse that even those whose mission was to bring the regime down also met untimely deaths from people who were supposed to be fighting against the system. There is no record of any of the apartheid soldiers being slaughtered yet they were the enemy in the most violent period in our struggle history.
Amazingly, it occurred in the townships only. There is no doubt that current criminal violence takes its cue from the UDF dominated era of the latter 80s.
Ironically the regime had already started talks with Nelson Mandela in jail in 1985 and some from the privileged sector were going out of the country to meet the ANC outside the country. It is clear that the regime was working towards a settlement that would be to its advantage.
• Dr Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | UDF founded when apartheid was crumbling, talks already on
