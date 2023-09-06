SOWETAN | ANC politics puts us all in jeopardy

Sometimes you’ve got to sit back and marvel at the sheer theatrics of a self-inflicted conundrum our government and the governing party have put themselves in, and by extension all of SA, while ignoring advice all-round.
The point was depicted in crystal clarity by the front page of the Sowetan yesterday where we juxtaposed, the brotherly bearhug President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his Zimbabwe counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa while slightly below was the headline of his cabinet minister being dragged to the courts to sort out a problem Zimbabwe has duly deposited on the doorstep of a neighbour to the south of the River Limpopo to solve.
Zimbabweans have been fleeing their land in droves, with estimates of expatriates living in SA put at up to three million. We are afraid that eventually there might be more Zimbabweans living in the diaspora than back home. And the huge, wholly unsustainable, bulk of those numbers will be residing in SA.
Ramaphosa was in Harare for the swearing-in ceremony of Mnangagwa for another five-year term as president. The Crocodile, as our neighbouring statesman is known, ‘won’ an election held last month but the entire charade has been derided all-round for the sham it was. Even the usually pliant Southern African Development Community observer team gave the thumbs down.
Only Ramaphosa and his ANC gave a loud approval while the rest of the leaders in the region tellingly kept quiet. Well, silence in the face of a skewed fight in which the weak is being bludgeoned mercilessly, is an endorsement of the evil perpetuated.
The ANC is irrationally wedded to Struggle inter-party loyalties that no longer serve the greater good of the nation, and the entire region. But the reality on the ground is a totally different kettle of fish, which requires someone to clean up the mess. Cue in Ramaphosa’s minister of home affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, who is often left holding the baby.
In the meantime, there’s no stemming the human tidal wave gushing past the Limpopo, looking for a slice of a cake that is fast shrinking, even for locals. Employment figures in SA make for a sorry reading, even for highly skilled jobseekers stand little chance of employment.
But the vast majority of those scaling the wall into SA are semi-skilled and only add to the competition for menial jobs that will only increase the tension between competitors and fuel resentment. It will become worse still leading into elections next year as politicians seeking votes will recklessly pour petrol into the fire.
The ambivalence and paradox of our government’s policy towards Zimbabwe cannot go on like this unless SA doesn’t care for the consequences that have previously included matter getting out of control leading to xenophobic violence.
SOWETAN | ANC politics puts us all in jeopardy
Image: Philimon Bulawayo
