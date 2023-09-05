THULANI MBELE | A desperate mother...or a common thief

It goes without saying that stealing is unlawful and a recent video of a woman caught shoplifting after she stuffed nappies for her one-year-old baby in her pants and bra should be condemned. The question is, should she be prosecuted?
Is her crime different from any other crime of theft simply because she stole from a position of desperation to provide for her baby?
And while one could argue that many criminal acts were committed to cover a basic need, given the socio-economic conditions and the high level of unemployment in our country, hers is no different. From a moral point of view she should not be prosecuted.
We cannot divorce the politics of poverty from crime, and hers in particular. And while there are people who steal out of greed, some are desperately trying to make ends meet, like her.
I am not encouraging people to resort to theft but one should also ask why the store did not lay criminal charges against her.
Although the staff is visibly angry in the video, I believe there was some sympathy towards her, not because she is a woman, but because the items she stole evoked sympathy. Her crime was not about herself but providing for her baby. Either the shop did not see a criminal in her or felt sorry for her because of the baby. The answer is not a binary one, it is actually the sympathy towards the baby that exonerates her as a criminal.
The legal convictions of society is a legal test for unlawfulness, it is an objective and reasonable test based on public policy. It is society’s view on morality, what is wrong and what is right.
The test is underpinned by the Constitution. But in society, these convictions in certain circumstances go against the Constitution, depending on the discourse at that time.
Currently the convictions of the public about the death penalty is that it should be brought back for heinous crimes, but the Constitution upholds the right to life over and above any other right.
The same goes for the woman, society is divided, some are calling her a criminal that should face the consequences of her actions while others have run to her aid and want to donate to her cause.
The acts of kindness is a sign that people understand the propelling circumstances that compelled the young lady to do something unlawful. There will always be acts of kindness towards people who break the law out of desperation than selfish ends.
Police officers in the UK went to buy groceries for a mother who stole food for her children from a supermarket while she stood in front of a magistrate. In France, a court dismissed charges against a woman who was caught stealing food for her children and this decision was on an old law favouring the needy.
Again, one should also ask if this crime was committed by a man, would those calling for her prosecution feel the same way; probably not, because often society is subconsciously accepting fathers who go beyond any means to provide and take care of their children.
A man caught stealing nappies for his child would probably not face the same backlash because society and social media has portrayed the face of a shoplifter as a woman.
If the woman should be prosecuted, I believe that she has already suffered enough and further pinishment will not necessarily be in the interest of justice.
Being humiliated and shamed like that publicly in front of other customers and being trolled on social media for the whole world to see is much more severe than the sentence she would have received from a court of law.
• mbelet@sowetan.co.za
THULANI MBELE | A desperate mother...or a common thief
A video of a recently retrenched woman caught stealing nappies from a shop for her baby has sparked debate about crime, accountability and when mercy is ever appropriate. Our journalist Thulani Mbele weighs in...
Image: screengrab
