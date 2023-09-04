SOWETAN | Blaming apartheid inherently dishonest

There was a time in SA, in the years shortly into our democracy, when it was the norm that whenever confronted with their government failures, ANC politicians would remind us of the legacy of apartheid they inherited.
In the first few years after 1994, it was perhaps reasonable to understand SA’s systemic problems in the context of entrenched structural discrimination created by apartheid.
However, to be credible, such contextualisation by politicians had to equally demonstrate real effort and progress being made by this government to reverse the damage done by apartheid.
Unfortunately it became evident that rather than being publicly accountable, ANC politicians readily used the apartheid legacy story to defend their failure to adequately change the system as well as their blatant thievery.
The apartheid narrative wore thin among the electorate – not because the effects of that racist system are no longer with us, but because the ANC has proven itself to be incapable of effectively changing the lives of the majority of black people in SA.
Last week, almost 30years into democratic rule, ANC leaders invoked this tired narrative yet again, to explain away their culpability in state failures.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told journalists that the lawlessness and decay which led to the deadly fire in the Johannesburg CBD was a result of apartheid, which subjected people to such inhabitable living conditions.
But she failed to account for the years of plans and task teams by its successive administrations over the years which failed to deal with the problems in the city centre.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to explain why government entities and municipalities heavily rely on consultants to do the most basic functions, costing the taxpayer exorbitant amounts.
He blamed apartheid, which he said robbed black people of the opportunity to gain technical expertise such as town planning.
He disingenuously failed to account for scores of qualified black people who remain unemployed while unskilled cronies of the party run our towns and cities.
After three decades at the helm, even the ANC knows that blaming apartheid is inherently dishonest.
But the party continues to invoke it because it is incapable of reflecting on its own inability to solve increasingly complex challenges that face our nation.
SOWETAN | Blaming apartheid inherently dishonest
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
