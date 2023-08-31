SOWETAN | Ace hedging his bets for parliamentary seat

It was one evening in 2021 when it became evident that Ace Magashule was desperate to hold on to power.
His position as secretary-general of the ANC and, more generally, his career as an influential politician in SA was under threat.
And so, the once bullish former premier of the Free State did the only thing he knew how – play to the gallery and create an alternative narrative which has a tenuous link to reality.
He phoned journalists, telling any of them who would take his call in the middle of the night that in fact, he did not recognise his suspension, a decision the ANC had just announced hours earlier.
Predictably, even after his expulsion from the party, he would go on to push, without facts, a claim that his political misfortunes in the ANC was the work of a capitalist mafia operating in the country’s Cape winelands.
Yesterday Magashule launched his party, curiously named the African Congress for Transformation (ACT).
Its revolutionary promise to South Africans, he says, is to fight corruption and ensure economic transformation.
To be clear, the man currently on trial for alleged corruption during his time as premier, has now launched a party he says will finally land a fatal blow to SA’s corruption crisis.
Of course his supporters would argue that like anyone our constitution guarantees Magashule the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty.
Be that as it may, any reasonable person will tell you there is nothing about Magashule’s legacy so far that suggests that his new entity will be a credible alternative to the governing party.
The last three decades have shown us that when in power, Magashule is at best a populist strongman who spends his time immersed in dubious deals rather than working to make tangible change in the lives of people living in conditions of poverty.
Stripped of that power, he is a clownish figure who spent his days chasing media interviews and quoting Muhammed Ali.
For Magashule, the launch of ACT has little to do with the interests of vulnerable South Africans.
Like a desperate man, he is hedging his bets, hoping those who believe his bedtime tales will earn him a seat in our National Assembly next year.
His, like many others, is a desperate attempt at survival by a man without many economic options in an increasingly difficult political landscape.
SOWETAN | Ace hedging his bets for parliamentary seat
Image: Antonio Muchave
