NATHANIEL LEE | Burning of property a serious threat to the survival, sustainability of UKZN

The perennial disruptions to the academic programme and its attendant damage and burning of university property, represent a serious threat to the survival and sustainability of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) if student hooliganism is not rooted out.
For the umpteenth time, the UKZN experienced another bout of wanton destruction when the William O’Brien (WOB) examination venue was gutted when hooligans masquerading as students went on the rampage, ostensibly protesting the new direct payment Tenet Technology adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Apparently, NSFAS appointed suppliers to manage the payments, which means universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers. In essence, universities are caught in the crossfire for something they do not have jurisdiction, responsibility or any control over.
The protesters claimed that since the new system was adopted, they do not get their allowances in full, leading to some students who stay in private accommodation being evicted due to non-payment of rent.The fire to the examination venue was the second one this month.
Two weeks ago, university cars, including the SRC’s, were burnt and other buildings pelted with stones. The EFF Student Command released a statement wherein they opposed the continuation of classes as the university management had not listened to their demands. Later, a mass meeting was held, which was followed by protests.
According to an employee, about 50 students gathered at the WOB hall and when he went to check they were collecting stones and a rubble fire was burning. What is not surprising is the deafening silence from the EFF, not even condemning or calling to order any of their members who might have been involved.
After all, the EFF is well-known for its “Six Ds and an O” strategy of disrupt, distract, divide, destabilise, dislodge, destroy and occupy.
According to university spokesperson Normah Zondo, the university is profoundly troubled by the violence, staff intimidation and property destruction.
“We condemn these criminal and savage actions at the university. Violence is completely antithetical to our academic mission. There is no justification for the destruction of university assets and infrastructure intended to serve future generations,” she said.
The university further stated its commitment to ongoing dialogue with the student leadership and stakeholders who approach the situation with peaceful intentions. This is where the university gets it wrong as the track record of protests at the university clearly indicates that dialogue has never been the goal of these miscreants.
Their commitment is on sowing mayhem using violence as a bargaining chip to force the university to concede to their unreasonable demands. It should be borne in mind that during the so-called “Fees Must Fall” protests, between 2015 and 2016, UKZN recorded R262m in damages.
The violent tactics of the protesters transcend the boundaries of legitimate protest with one academic referring to it as organised crime.
Universities were forced into this unenviable position in the aftermath of the Fees Must Fall protests with former president Jacob Zuma throwing the country a curved ball with the promise of free education.
It has become clear there is a lack of capacity and consistency regarding such free education. Negotiating with hooligans is a futile exercise as they do not engage in good faith. Their actions rob authentic students of the opportunity to work towards obtaining a qualification, as they disrupt classes and intimidate others from attending.
This also scares off potential donors and investors in the higher education sector. The general survival of universities is threatened, having to bear the financial costs associated with every violent protest.
The time has come for the universities and law enforcement agencies to adopt a hard line against violent protests. The stance adopted by the City of Cape Town against unruly taxi operators is worth emulating as it held steadfast against the warlords in defending and affirming the rule of law by doing what the law required in impounding offending taxis.
Unfortunately, their commendable stance was marred by the minister of transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who excoriated the City for implementing the rule of law. The minister shamelessly sided with taxi operators simply to carry favour with them, probably with an eye to next year’s elections.
UKZN may as well shut its doors if authorities do not show zero-tolerance and throw the book at those thugs who damage and destroy property. Kowtowing to hooligans will only reduce our country to debris.
NATHANIEL LEE | Burning of property a serious threat to the survival, sustainability of UKZN
It is time universities, law enforcement agencies adopt a hard line against violent protests
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The perennial disruptions to the academic programme and its attendant damage and burning of university property, represent a serious threat to the survival and sustainability of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) if student hooliganism is not rooted out.
For the umpteenth time, the UKZN experienced another bout of wanton destruction when the William O’Brien (WOB) examination venue was gutted when hooligans masquerading as students went on the rampage, ostensibly protesting the new direct payment Tenet Technology adopted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Apparently, NSFAS appointed suppliers to manage the payments, which means universities are no longer involved in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers. In essence, universities are caught in the crossfire for something they do not have jurisdiction, responsibility or any control over.
The protesters claimed that since the new system was adopted, they do not get their allowances in full, leading to some students who stay in private accommodation being evicted due to non-payment of rent.The fire to the examination venue was the second one this month.
Two weeks ago, university cars, including the SRC’s, were burnt and other buildings pelted with stones. The EFF Student Command released a statement wherein they opposed the continuation of classes as the university management had not listened to their demands. Later, a mass meeting was held, which was followed by protests.
According to an employee, about 50 students gathered at the WOB hall and when he went to check they were collecting stones and a rubble fire was burning. What is not surprising is the deafening silence from the EFF, not even condemning or calling to order any of their members who might have been involved.
After all, the EFF is well-known for its “Six Ds and an O” strategy of disrupt, distract, divide, destabilise, dislodge, destroy and occupy.
According to university spokesperson Normah Zondo, the university is profoundly troubled by the violence, staff intimidation and property destruction.
“We condemn these criminal and savage actions at the university. Violence is completely antithetical to our academic mission. There is no justification for the destruction of university assets and infrastructure intended to serve future generations,” she said.
The university further stated its commitment to ongoing dialogue with the student leadership and stakeholders who approach the situation with peaceful intentions. This is where the university gets it wrong as the track record of protests at the university clearly indicates that dialogue has never been the goal of these miscreants.
Their commitment is on sowing mayhem using violence as a bargaining chip to force the university to concede to their unreasonable demands. It should be borne in mind that during the so-called “Fees Must Fall” protests, between 2015 and 2016, UKZN recorded R262m in damages.
The violent tactics of the protesters transcend the boundaries of legitimate protest with one academic referring to it as organised crime.
Universities were forced into this unenviable position in the aftermath of the Fees Must Fall protests with former president Jacob Zuma throwing the country a curved ball with the promise of free education.
It has become clear there is a lack of capacity and consistency regarding such free education. Negotiating with hooligans is a futile exercise as they do not engage in good faith. Their actions rob authentic students of the opportunity to work towards obtaining a qualification, as they disrupt classes and intimidate others from attending.
This also scares off potential donors and investors in the higher education sector. The general survival of universities is threatened, having to bear the financial costs associated with every violent protest.
The time has come for the universities and law enforcement agencies to adopt a hard line against violent protests. The stance adopted by the City of Cape Town against unruly taxi operators is worth emulating as it held steadfast against the warlords in defending and affirming the rule of law by doing what the law required in impounding offending taxis.
Unfortunately, their commendable stance was marred by the minister of transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who excoriated the City for implementing the rule of law. The minister shamelessly sided with taxi operators simply to carry favour with them, probably with an eye to next year’s elections.
UKZN may as well shut its doors if authorities do not show zero-tolerance and throw the book at those thugs who damage and destroy property. Kowtowing to hooligans will only reduce our country to debris.
NATHANIEL LEE | Slight dip in joblessness does not defuse ticking time bomb
NATHANIEL LEE | Banyana's financial success a boon for women's football, may inspire Bafana
NATHANIEL LEE | Will Employment Equity Amendment Bill reverse workplace discrimination?
NATHANIEL LEE | Official recognition of sign language just the start for deaf people
NATHANIEL LEE | Origin of SA's instability woes is ANC corruption destroying the country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos