MALAIKA MAHLATSI | It’s a pity some disadvantaged people have no exposure to diversity

My partner and I have been on holiday in the People’s Republic of China for almost two weeks. We started our vacation in the capital city, Beijing, then travelled to the country’s most populous city, Shanghai.
Our final stop in the mainland was in Guangzhou where, after spending a few days, we took a train into Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, where I’m sitting as I write this article.
China, particularly the mainland, was a strange and intriguing experience for me. On several occasions, I was stopped in the streets by people of all ages and genders and asked for photos. On one particular afternoon, in the busy Wangfujing area in Dongcheng District (Beijing), people stood in a small queue to take photos with me. They couldn’t speak English and I don’t speak Chinese.
So, they would either signal with their hands or use a language translation application to ask for photos. I obliged them at all times – largely because they seemed sincere in their fascination. If this had happened a couple of years ago, I’d have been livid because the only explanation I’d have for it would be that I’m being reduced to an anthropological subject.
In fact, the same thing happened to me a couple of years ago when I visited the small Mexican town of Tepoztlan in the southern province of Morelos. I found it offensive to be viewed with such fascination, which at the time I misconstrued as racism. As such, I consistently declined whenever people wanted photos with me.
But having travelled to numerous countries since then, I’ve come to appreciate that the fascination with my Blackness is often rooted in a genuine lack of exposure and sincere curiosity.
When you’re born in a country as diverse and dynamic as SA, it’s easy to co-exist with difference. In our country, we have people of all races, religious affiliations, gender identities, cultures, languages and nationalities existing within our borders.
For us, heterogeneity is normative. We are used to difference even in our own homes. For example, in my own home, we speak two different languages (Sesotho and Setswana); we have a sangoma (my grandmother) who is also Christian, an atheist (me), spiritual but non-religious people (my sister), a Methodist (my late mother) and so on.
We have had people who were gender-fluid at some point in their lives. But this privilege doesn’t exist for many people in the world. Hard as it is to imagine, but there are people who have never seen a black person with their own eyes.
There are people who live in societies that are so homogenous that they’ve never even heard a different language spoken. Their entire worldview is reduced to the confines of their local or regional borders. Their engagement with the world begins and ends where they were born and where they’ll likely die.
And so, when such people approach me to ask for a photo, with the kindness and curiosity written in their faces, I now know that it’s not because they see a zoo animal, but that they’re having a “That’s a real black person!” moment. They are, for the first time in their lives, seeing a black person live in the flesh. And it’s something to pity because it demonstrates just how disadvantaged people are to have no exposure to diversity.
Travelling makes me appreciate what a great privilege it is to be South African. With all its problems, our country is an exceptional part of the world – a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities. We are one of the most diverse nations on Earth and it’s something we should be proud of.
Diversity is progressive and illuminating. When nurtured, it is the antidote to acculturation into the dominant. Until you travel, you’ll never know and fully appreciate the fact that to be South African is to be socially advantaged in many respects.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | It’s a pity some disadvantaged people have no exposure to diversity
Privilege to be one of the most diverse nations on Earth
