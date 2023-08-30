CURTIS SINGO | Brics summit shows SA is transcending, continentally and globally

President Cyril Ramaphosa is showcasing how SA is leveraging its bilateral diplomacy to influence greatness through navigating, coordinating and converging its activities in regional and multilateral platforms. Such manifestations are in the context of the increased convergence in global affairs with countries forming pacts informed by their national interests, and to this effect, SA is not an exception.
So, the recent much-talked about 15th Brics Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, was handy for Ramaphosa to assert the country’s foreign policy determinations, which cannot be construed in isolation but within the context of the convergence diplomacy context.
Though our memories fade steadily on substantive matters, logic forces us to revisit Ramamphosa’s undertakings upon ascending to the Union Buildings, which, in a nutshell, are playing out positively.
At the time, his articulated path was evident that at the forefront of Ramaphosa’s foreign policy implementation would be to exploit bilateral and multilateral relations to advance the country’s foreign policy, particularly economic diplomacy, hence his economic drive to attract inward and outward investment opportunities.
He did this conscious of the much-needed investments to reverse the country’s triple challenges of unemployment, inequalities and poverty, exacerbated by the country’s economic situation.
Although the commitments were compelling, detractors and pessimists saw it as a mere rhetoric, with some pundits arguing that the investment summits ushered by Ramaphosa were nothing but publicity stunts.
It is a fact that our democratic dispensation guarantees freedom of expression; still, unfortunately, demagogues and political extremists have exploited it to advance their flawed ideologies intended to undermine the work the government is doing. In so doing, the public is misinformed as demagogues’ narratives easily reach them.
Nevertheless, the recent 15th Brics Summit, which resolved a number of decisions that add voice to the global economic dynamics, reminds us of what Madiba envisioned in 1993, that “The time for SA to take its rightful position in global affairs has come”.
So, as we ponder Ramaphosa’s foreign policy gesture, the outcomes of the Brics summit bring along a positive outlook and reassert SA’s capabilities, which some argued in the recent past have faded.
The attendance of the 15th Brics Summit by almost all African heads of state reinvigorated the mantra that SA’s development is inextricably linked to that of the continent and that its foreign policy draws strength from domestic priorities.
The fact that the summit enticed global and African interest, shown by the number of dignitaries who attended, amplifies that economic diplomacy connects closely with the country’s brand influence, continentally and internationally.
The foreign policy briefing by Ramaphosa explicitly sheds more light on what informs the country’s international agenda and how hosting a summit of such a magnitude fits into the country’s domestic imperatives. Though it is not easy to get facts across our society, those with ears have listened, and those with eyes have seen the 15th Brics Summit, and they can now share the facts with those still in the dark.
Ramaphosa has laid a foundation upon which informative assessment and discussion in the public discourse should be undertaken against disinformation, which has been dominant against his foreign policy direction.
It is, therefore, refreshing to highlight that the president argued during the briefing that relations are crucial for our country and its people. The reality is that no country exists in isolation nor develops alone. Still, relations informed by common interests should be forged, considering current global realities and trends that force countries to converge to advance their national interest.
Now that the summit has culminated on a high note, there is no doubt that convergence diplomacy being undertaken by Ramaphosa, manifested by holding bilateral engagements with a number of heads of state on the sidelines of the summit, propelled SA in global affairs as envisioned by late statesman Nelson Mandela.
Singo is a South African diplomat in Switzerland. He writes in his personal capacity
CURTIS SINGO | Brics summit shows SA is transcending, continentally and globally
Ramaphosa exploits bilateral, multilateral relations to advance country’s foreign policy
Image: Reuters/James Oatway
