ANDILE NOMLALA | Optimism that permeated the air in 1994 remains a cherished memory

Contemplating life from the vantage point of the fourth floor, I find myself ruminating on the years spent inhaling oxygen. I’d like to state unequivocally that I don’t believe I’ve been merely existing as an oxygen thief.
I’m reminded of our lecturer’s advice back then, cautioning us against being ordinary citizens and oxygen thieves. He ardently discouraged us from indulging in more than four hours of sleep during our days as students. I distinctly recall a class exercise where we calculated the cumulative years of sleep by age 25, factoring in eight hours of sleep daily, totaling approximately 8.33 years.
When we included the extended sleep hours of infancy, that number escalated to more than 10 years. It’s a peculiar realisation that even with a decade spent sleeping in just 25 years, we will eventually succumb to eternal rest. I wonder how many years I’ve slept so far in my almost 40 years of consuming oxygen. In our spirited attempts to motivate each other to stay awake, we devised phrases like “ulala njani ungena degree” and subsequently “ulala njani ungena million”.
However, as time passed, we lost track of who among our circle had attained the “million” status. But let me not digress too much. I’d like to retrace my steps through the past four decades in SA. Cast your mind back to 1994; a younger version of me bore witness to the profound transformation of our nation’s narrative. The collective optimism that permeated the air during that time remains a cherished memory. Another epoch of significance spanned from 2001 to 2007, characterised by economic expansion catalysed by Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and Employment Equity initiatives.
While obstacles were present, adept leadership guided us forward. Around that same period in 2003, a memory stands out clearly: Ndlovu and I approaching our economics lecturer for guidance on navigating the intricacies of purchasing shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Our interest was piqued by Capitec’s business model, and we were convinced of its imminent success.
We contemplated investing in Capitec shares at around R2 per share. Regrettably, our lecturer didn’t share our enthusiasm for the bank’s potential. Looking back, I lament not investing the R10k I had amassed from my mother for registration, substituting it with a no fee registration and later NSFAS carrying the burden. Speculating on its fate, one can easily surmise where that money ultimately went, given the student life’s array of indulgences.
During the same timeframe, I couldn’t participate in BEE transactions because I was still a student with no obvious industry experience or even exposure. The prerequisites then were a mere industry exposure, an ID copy and political connections. Only handful I believe and it shows by their balance sheets today had some level of business acumen and entrepreneurial zeal.
In my prime years, I deliberately refrained from partaking in the Windfall of 2012-2018, with its overt reliance on state-driven profiteering. This decision was made despite tempting opportunities and enviable networks that could have enabled me to partake in the corruption-fueled prosperity.
Fast forward to the present day. For those unaware, SA presently presents unprecedented avenues for entrepreneurial pursuits that extend beyond state-led gains. Nevertheless, the glaring absence of equitable opportunities remains deeply disconcerting. True participation appears to be reserved for those with the means to do so, armed with discernible personal and business balance sheets. And fortunately I can’t count myself outside of this grouping albeit very limited exposure.
What plagues my thoughts is the possibility of forfeiting prospective rewards amidst the backdrop of our nation’s ongoing crisis. Strangely, the greater the crisis, the more immense the opportunities that seem to emerge. Unspoken but keenly felt, I hold the belief that our country’s crisis might paradoxically harbour concealed blessings.
Yet, I can’t shake off the unease about justifying my personal inaction and inability to enact positive change. When the time comes for my children to inquire about my contributions to SA’s journey from 2021 to an envisioned 2034 (given the projected duration of the crisis), I yearn to provide them with a response that holds meaning and substance.
Ndizothi ndandiphi ndisenzani Nkosi yam.
ANDILE NOMLALA | Optimism that permeated the air in 1994 remains a cherished memory
We observed profound change of our nation’s narrative
Image: Raymond Preston.
