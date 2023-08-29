UNATHI MPENDU | Rooting out corruption is everybody's business

Perhaps it is unassuming to admit from the onset that corruption continues to be a major threat towards the developmental goals in our society. Of major concern is that those who are involved in nefarious activities deny much of the citizenry of opportunities which could alter their lives for the better.
It is my belief that we all dream of a country where its citizenry is lifted from bedlam, poverty and squalor. Corrupt activities should not be a major impediment towards the realisation of this shared belief.
It is equally important to admit that various efforts have been made to confront and limit the scourge. Having said that, it is the Gauteng provincial government’s ongoing priority to institutionalise integrity within the government system to mitigate and fight corruption.
In November 2017, the government established the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council, which endeavours to provide independent oversight, advice, advocacy and mobilising society to fight corruption.
Without seeming to be speaking for the GEAC members, serving on the council is as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully towards lasting solutions to the scourge of corruption.
It has not been entirely easy considering several challenging matters which were experienced by the provincial government over the past few years, including and not limited to questionable procurement processes during the Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of whistleblowers.
The GEAC role is purely to advise the government and ensure that the systems function effectively. Few undertakings are without challenges.
Accordingly, the lessons learned requires one to be proactive. The premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi has made public pronouncements to elevate the priorities of the 6th administration which introduced projects with increased budgets, which might invite the corrupt to try their luck.
The 2022 GEAC biennial report outlines, among others, its future strategic outlook, which involves its overall plans, for example, prioritise advocacy. This requires mobilisation and promotion of activism and facilitation of public campaigns on the rule of law, ethics, integrity and accountability.
The fight against corruption requires that people be informed, know and apply the law. International best practice confirms that respect for the law, as well as effective and impartial implementation thereof, is what is needed to ensure that instances of corruption are not only investigated but persons involved are brought to book and punished accordingly.
Drawing from the lessons learned during the recent learning journey on anti-corruption in Kenya, the session would further reflect on the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya to establish sustainable solutions for faith-based organisations.
The GEAC views faith-based organisation as a strategic civil society partner in its endeavour to create an ethical society and fight corruption effectively.
I trust that when the leaders of various sectors are called upon to join this noble initiative, they will welcome the opportunity. The Gauteng government remains available assist wherever and whenever required.
•Mpendu is director: ethics and anti-corruption in the Gauteng office of the premier
UNATHI MPENDU | Rooting out corruption is everybody's business
Amoral individuals deny citizens chances to better their lives
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
