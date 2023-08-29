SOWETAN | Child neglect is cruel and inhumane

Around 3am on Sunday, Johannes Masongwane received a phone call that would change his life forever. His three children, aged between two and eight years old had died. They burnt to death in a shack fire in Laudium, Pretoria, together with two of their cousins, while their mothers, who are sisters, went out drinking at a tavern for the night.
Masongwane’s partner had taken her three children to go visit her sister only for both women to leave their children locked in for the night while they went about town.
The mothers have since been arrested for child neglect and alleged culpable homicide.
For now it is unclear how the fire started. Furthermore, we cannot be certain that had the mothers been there, their death would have been prevented.
However, it is reasonable to believe that these children may have stood a better chance of surviving the incident under adult supervision than without it.
Be that as it may, this tragedy highlights a number of important issues about our society.
Not least of all being the practical limitations that make people living in conditions of poverty that much more vulnerable to danger and least able to access urgent assistance when needed.
The difficulty encountered by fire engines to access the burning homes in this community because of congestion is an all too familiar story which highlights the crisis of decent human settlement in our country.
But perhaps equally disturbing is that this is a reminder of the phenomenon of child neglect by those meant to care for them.
A court will ultimately decide on the legal culpability, if any, of the mothers who left these children alone overnight. But as a society we must call out what is reckless, selfish and immoral behaviour which is apparent in this incident.
Under no circumstances can it ever be acceptable for caregivers to leave young children, unsupervised, precisely because their need for social gratification is to them of greater importance than their ultimate responsibility of caring and protecting their young ones.
This is especially so in a country where children are consistently victims to ever-present dangers that lurk around them.
Yet, in some quarters of our society, it appears to be a normalised way of life, until a tragedy such as this occurs.
Neglecting children in this manner is cruel and inhumane. It deserves our collective social condemnation and must be appropriately punishable by law.
Child neglect is cruel and inhumane
