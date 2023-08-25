SOWETAN | Hooligans are ruining our football

It has been barely a month since PSL football returned to action, but our domestic league has already made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
If it’s not shocking refereeing decisions – such as the recent one which saw a goal from a blatant foul in the match between Sekhukhune United and Moroka Swallows – we now have to contend with impatient fans who resort to hooliganism so early into the season.
Last Sunday’s reaction by a section of Kaizer Chiefs fans following the club’s defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium – when they pelted coach Molefi Ntseki and some members of the team with objects – was completely deplorable.
No team has a birthright to win matches and some fans must learn to accept defeat, especially when we’ve had just three or four games into the season.
We will not vouch for Ntseki’s competence, or otherwise, but even he deserves a chance to prove himself in the job after he was unexpectedly promoted from club technical director to head coach in June.
Chiefs have suffered two defeats already, but the source of frustration from fans surely can’t be from this season. Amakhosi have endured a long spell of drought for almost a decade, and seeing their rivals from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate cup victories has hurt the club’s fanbase.
So while their frustration is entirely understandable, a resort to hooliganism cannot be condoned. It all boils down to education, and that’s where Chiefs should be taking a leading role in assigning specific people to quell the rebellion against Ntseki’s regime.
The club copped another charge from the PSL disciplinary committee – the second such charge in less than a year – but what worries us the most is that those fans who pelted objects last weekend will get away scot-free. This is where South African football always fails the test. A few hoodlums spark a stadium riot, the club they supposedly supports gets a heavy fine, and we move on.
This is not sustainable, nor is it any helpful to uprooting fan misbehaviour at stadiums. Elsewhere in the world, such miscreants are identified, prosecuted and handed bans from stadiums. Here, no one has been arrested for last week’s incident, and some of those fans could well be headed for FNB Stadium tomorrow, where Chiefs will face AmaZulu.
We accept that spectator control falls outside the ambit of the PSL, but the league should be exerting pressure on authorities to act decisively on fans who use intimidation at their events.
The South African society is riddled with violent scenes and we have no business normalising such at our sporting events when we should use them to unwind and be merry.
SOWETAN | Hooligans are ruining our football
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
