SOWETAN | Let us see tangible benefits from Brics

Today marks the start of the Brics Summit, which has dominated headlines largely because of the initial global interest on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend. That uncertainty, however, was buried last month when Putin was persuaded into not attending but instead participating virtually.
But Putin’s absence has not in any way watered down the significance of the 15th Brics Summit, especially when it comes to addressing global conflict and food security.
The meeting takes place against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has increased tensions between Russia, the EU and the US. The war in Ukraine also poses a threat to food security, particularly in Africa which relies heavily on grain and fertiliser exports from the two countries.
It is evident, therefore, that the Russia/Ukraine war will be the elephant in the room considering its effect on global peace and security, and the fact that 64 heads of state from Africa have been invited to the summit.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, while outlining SA’s foreign policy stance, underscored the importance of Africa in the Ukraine-Russia conflict through the African peace initiative.
“We continue to be involved in the talks regarding the reopening of the Black Sea to facilitate the flow of grain. We firmly believe that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy is the only viable path to end the current conflict and achieve a durable peace,” Ramphosa said.
Another significant aspect of the Brics Summit is the possible expansion of the membership of the bloc, with more than 20 countries having formally applied to join the group. Ramaphosa said SA supports the expansion to build partnerships with other countries that share the bloc’s aspirations and perspectives.
While Brics was initially an economic association geared towards helping its member states coordinate trade policies, its expansion will be watched closely to see who benefits in the main.
Even more importantly, the success of the Brics Summit for ordinary South Africans will ultimately be judged on what valuable opportunities for economic prosperity come out of it and not so much the geopolitical alignments.
We expect that SA will put its people’s interest first during discussions by securing trade opportunities that will lead to increased investment and job creation.
SOWETAN | Let us see tangible benefits from Brics
Image: Reuters/James Oatway
