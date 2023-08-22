×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Let us see tangible benefits from Brics

By Sowetan - 22 August 2023 - 07:47
A person walks past the Sandton Convention Centre, which will host the upcoming BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 19, 2023.
A person walks past the Sandton Convention Centre, which will host the upcoming BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 19, 2023.
Image: Reuters/James Oatway

Today marks the start of the Brics Summit, which has dominated headlines largely because of the initial global interest on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend. That uncertainty, however, was buried last month when Putin was persuaded into not attending but instead participating virtually.

But Putin’s absence has not in any way watered down the significance of the 15th Brics Summit, especially when it comes to addressing global conflict and food security.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has increased tensions between Russia, the  EU and the US. The war in Ukraine also poses a threat to food security,  particularly in Africa which relies heavily on grain and fertiliser exports from the two countries.

It is evident, therefore, that the Russia/Ukraine war will be the elephant in the room considering its effect on global peace and security, and the fact that 64 heads of state from Africa have been invited to the summit.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, while outlining SA’s foreign policy stance, underscored the importance of Africa in the Ukraine-Russia conflict through the African peace initiative.

“We continue to be involved in the talks regarding the reopening of the Black Sea to facilitate the flow of grain. We firmly believe that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy is the only viable path to end the current conflict and achieve a durable peace,” Ramphosa said.

Another significant aspect of the Brics Summit is the possible expansion of the membership of the bloc, with more than 20 countries having formally applied to join the group. Ramaphosa said SA supports the expansion to build partnerships with other countries that share the bloc’s aspirations and perspectives.

While Brics was initially an economic association geared towards helping its member states coordinate trade policies, its expansion will be watched closely to see who benefits in the main.

Even more importantly, the success of the Brics Summit for ordinary South Africans will ultimately be judged on what valuable opportunities for economic prosperity come out of it and not so much the geopolitical alignments.

We expect that SA will put its people’s interest first during discussions by securing trade opportunities that will lead to increased investment and job creation.

‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit

Ahead of the 15th Brics Summit in SA, president Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation SA would not be drawn into a contest between global powers.
News
1 day ago

Morocco has not applied to join Brics: state media

Morocco has not made a formal request to join the Brics grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state news agency MAP said on ...
News
2 days ago

PEDRO MZILENI | Brics Summit points the way to a decolonised future

The long-anticipated 15th Brics Summit gets underway today in Johannesburg. SA, as the chair, decided the theme of  the summit would be on how ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
Brazil, China leaders arrive Johannesburg for BRICS summit