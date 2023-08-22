MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Africa needs a coordinated and planned labour migration approach

Post-colonial Africa has consistently sought to define a path of development that will bring prosperity and improve living standards. From the early theorisations of the first generation of post-colonial leaders like Nkrumah, to the Lagos Action Plan of 1980, to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development and to the current Agenda 2063, the common thread has been regional and continental integration.
Indeed, the integration project has been at the centre of lifting Africa from the doldrums of global development. Within the integration project, two areas have emerged as the most catalytic and have drawn the most attention from African leaders and policymakers. The first is integration of trade within and across the different regional economic communities and the second, perhaps as a means to compliment the idea of trade integration, is the free movement of labour across the continent.
The level of intra-continental trade remains relatively low when compared with those of other continents. The picture is even bleaker when you consider the contribution of Africa to global trade. This reality is driven by a multiplicity of factors ranging from poor infrastructure connectivity between countries and the insertion of Africa into the global economy, not just as an exporter of primary products with a low manufacturing base and inefficiencies at border posts.
The introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) has elevated the trade integration project to new heights. The promise of an African market that connects 1.3-billion people across 55 countries with a combinedGDP of $3.4-trillion has created a new euphoria on the prospects for Africa.
As AFCFTA takes root and trade starts to happen under the protocols of the agreement, naturally, the eye has shifted to the critical enablers that will lead to its success.
Together with infrastructure and digital connectivity, the free movement of labour across the continent has emerged as a hot topic. Many of the voices that have weighed in on the need to open up borders to facilitate the free movement of labour have cited the traditional benefits of labour migration, namely, ensuring that skills are readily available to member states.
Fundamentally, the primary driver of labour migration is economics.
The second driver is security. Increasing levels of conflict and growing insecurity of citizens is bound to result in outflows of people in search of security and opportunities.
Interestingly, in both instances it will be the higher skilled components of labour that migrate first and successfully.
For receiving countries this will positively contribute to their skills base and assist in further driving development. The flip side will be the brain drain in the less developed regions and countries. A system of free movement of people is likely to work against the less developed regions instead of working for them.
So, what options exist for Africa on this sensitive but crucial policy issue? Certainly, the answer is not to curtail the migration of labour, that is like trying to stop nature. The first step is to bring the continental economy to some form of economic convergence, across regions and states. The second is to intensify the efforts of silencing the guns. Africa has to lower the wage differential between its countries and end conflicts.
But, this is a long-term game. The answer lies in a coordinated and planned labour migration approach. Understanding what skill is needed where and developing instruments to deploy, based on needs.
In this regard, institutions responsible for driving the continent’s development across sectors and regional economic communities become vital. The AU will have to place this issue at the centre of its policy agenda and develop the necessary infrastructure for negotiation among countries.
The AU Labour Migration Advisory Committee has been set up to guide on issues related to the labour migration within the continent and beyond. Continental organisations such as the AU Development Agency are already building partnerships to develop innovative ideas that can strengthen collaboration among counties to facilitate the movement of labour by need with supply.
The continental development agency has partnered with African Export- Import Bank to develop a platform where countries are able to trade in skills based on their needs and excess supply.
One argument that may be raised against this is that remittances have grown to become the greatest share of development finance for developing countries. Therefore, curtailing migration from countries in economic distress will deprive them of the much-needed financial resources. But, what long-term value do such remittance flows bring to a country when its best minds are dispersed across the continent and the world?
Certainly, an uncoordinated approach to the free movement of labour in the immediate has the potential to deepen the chasms of inequality.
• Dr Sipuka is chief of staff at the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD). He writes in his personal capacity.
MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Africa needs a coordinated and planned labour migration approach
Understanding what skills are needed where based on needs is cardinal
Image: 123RF
Post-colonial Africa has consistently sought to define a path of development that will bring prosperity and improve living standards. From the early theorisations of the first generation of post-colonial leaders like Nkrumah, to the Lagos Action Plan of 1980, to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development and to the current Agenda 2063, the common thread has been regional and continental integration.
Indeed, the integration project has been at the centre of lifting Africa from the doldrums of global development. Within the integration project, two areas have emerged as the most catalytic and have drawn the most attention from African leaders and policymakers. The first is integration of trade within and across the different regional economic communities and the second, perhaps as a means to compliment the idea of trade integration, is the free movement of labour across the continent.
The level of intra-continental trade remains relatively low when compared with those of other continents. The picture is even bleaker when you consider the contribution of Africa to global trade. This reality is driven by a multiplicity of factors ranging from poor infrastructure connectivity between countries and the insertion of Africa into the global economy, not just as an exporter of primary products with a low manufacturing base and inefficiencies at border posts.
The introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) has elevated the trade integration project to new heights. The promise of an African market that connects 1.3-billion people across 55 countries with a combinedGDP of $3.4-trillion has created a new euphoria on the prospects for Africa.
As AFCFTA takes root and trade starts to happen under the protocols of the agreement, naturally, the eye has shifted to the critical enablers that will lead to its success.
Together with infrastructure and digital connectivity, the free movement of labour across the continent has emerged as a hot topic. Many of the voices that have weighed in on the need to open up borders to facilitate the free movement of labour have cited the traditional benefits of labour migration, namely, ensuring that skills are readily available to member states.
Fundamentally, the primary driver of labour migration is economics.
The second driver is security. Increasing levels of conflict and growing insecurity of citizens is bound to result in outflows of people in search of security and opportunities.
Interestingly, in both instances it will be the higher skilled components of labour that migrate first and successfully.
For receiving countries this will positively contribute to their skills base and assist in further driving development. The flip side will be the brain drain in the less developed regions and countries. A system of free movement of people is likely to work against the less developed regions instead of working for them.
So, what options exist for Africa on this sensitive but crucial policy issue? Certainly, the answer is not to curtail the migration of labour, that is like trying to stop nature. The first step is to bring the continental economy to some form of economic convergence, across regions and states. The second is to intensify the efforts of silencing the guns. Africa has to lower the wage differential between its countries and end conflicts.
But, this is a long-term game. The answer lies in a coordinated and planned labour migration approach. Understanding what skill is needed where and developing instruments to deploy, based on needs.
In this regard, institutions responsible for driving the continent’s development across sectors and regional economic communities become vital. The AU will have to place this issue at the centre of its policy agenda and develop the necessary infrastructure for negotiation among countries.
The AU Labour Migration Advisory Committee has been set up to guide on issues related to the labour migration within the continent and beyond. Continental organisations such as the AU Development Agency are already building partnerships to develop innovative ideas that can strengthen collaboration among counties to facilitate the movement of labour by need with supply.
The continental development agency has partnered with African Export- Import Bank to develop a platform where countries are able to trade in skills based on their needs and excess supply.
One argument that may be raised against this is that remittances have grown to become the greatest share of development finance for developing countries. Therefore, curtailing migration from countries in economic distress will deprive them of the much-needed financial resources. But, what long-term value do such remittance flows bring to a country when its best minds are dispersed across the continent and the world?
Certainly, an uncoordinated approach to the free movement of labour in the immediate has the potential to deepen the chasms of inequality.
• Dr Sipuka is chief of staff at the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD). He writes in his personal capacity.
VINESH KASSEN | Africa important from trade, geopolitical perspective
‘Xi state visit an opportunity to deepen collaboration with China’: Ramaphosa
PANYAZA LESUFI | Gauteng set to benefit from Brics partnerships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos