SOWETAN | State fails to protect pupils
The Gauteng department of education announced on Friday that it has served Crowthorne Christian Academy a notice of closure for operating illegally.
This is the school where a 13-year-old girl was dragged out of class by her hair because she had dreadlocks which officials deemed a violation of their new hair policy. It must be said from the outset that such a policy is not only ridiculous, but used to unfairly discriminate against the pupil and violate her right to education...
