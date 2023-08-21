PANYAZA LESUFI | Gauteng set to benefit from Brics partnerships

Our vision is to position the province as a place of opportunities and grow our economy from its current base of R1,7-trillion into a R3-trillion economy, halving unemployment from 34% to 15% by the decade’s end. This needs massive investment, especially from the Brics bloc.
We are focused on attracting investments in manufacturing, mining and beneficiation, energy and renewable energy, and tourism. We also promote telecommunications, transport, water, and are establishing a state-owned provincial pharmaceutical company.
We recently concluded an energy indaba that brought together various stakeholders to ensure a reliable energy supply. An R1,2bn investment was made towards resolving the energy crisis in the province.
The province’s commitment to promoting development is evident in its special economic zones, like OR Tambo and Tshwane Automotive, as well as the proposed Vaal and West Rand zones. They offer incentives and encouragements such as infrastructure funding, duty-free imports, and tax exemptions to draw overseas and local investment.
Gauteng’s proximity to Southern African nations makes it the gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area, and we export 31% of all our exports to Africa. This strategic positioning makes the province an ideal hub for international trade.
Gauteng continues to harness the power of technological innovation to ascend from our current third-place ranking for innovation and technology readiness among Brics nations.
We created the Gauteng department of e-government, research and development, supported by the Gauteng city region’s fourth industrial revolution advisory panel in delivering on the digitalisation project.
The province is accelerating the systematic development of new information infrastructure, optimising the layout of infrastructure, and consolidating a new foundation for digital economy development.
Our law enforcement agencies are deploying advanced technological solutions to tackle crime, which is getting more sophisticated daily. We hope to share ideas and partner with our Brics partners on developing and deploying cutting-edge technologies to fight crime in the province.
Our objective is more than just presenting Gauteng as the destination of choice for investors. We hope to learn lessons on adopting agile governance and improving our capacity to embrace a world of disruptive change and maintain our competitive edge.
This summit also bodes well for our plan to make Gauteng the preferred hosting province for domestic and international big events because we have the facilities.
- Lesufi is the premier of Gauteng
PANYAZA LESUFI | Gauteng set to benefit from Brics partnerships
The province is the largest Brics partner and hopes to grow even more
Image: Supplied
Gauteng’s hosting of the 15th Brics Summit is a privilege for the continent and our nation’s economic powerhouse. Hosting this strategic event offers the province a unique opportunity to showcase its immense potential and demonstrate that Gauteng remains an attractive investment destination despite a difficult domestic and global economic environment.
The growth and evolution of Brics since the first summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009 has been impressive. The five countries’ economies account for 42% of the world’s population and contribute about 31,5% of the world's GDP and 18% of world trade, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development. This grouping offers a strategic partnership for its members to unlock economic growth and job creation.
Gauteng’s population is 15-million, contributing 35% to SA’s GDP, 7% to Africa’s total GDP and is the fifth-largest economy on the continent. It offers enormous opportunities to investors, with our robust financial sector growing exponentially over the last decade and housing the JSE, the largest stock exchange in Africa.
The province is also Africa’s largest trading partner in Brics, and since 2017, Gauteng has exported R1.1-trillion to Brics countries while receiving R1.4-trillion from Brics countries. This summit allows the Gautenggovernment to share its growth strategy, called Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030), adopted in 2019, to create a seamlessly integrated, socially cohesive, sustainable and economically inclusive Gauteng city region .
‘SA committed to non-alignment’: Ramaphosa ahead of Brics summit
Our vision is to position the province as a place of opportunities and grow our economy from its current base of R1,7-trillion into a R3-trillion economy, halving unemployment from 34% to 15% by the decade’s end. This needs massive investment, especially from the Brics bloc.
We are focused on attracting investments in manufacturing, mining and beneficiation, energy and renewable energy, and tourism. We also promote telecommunications, transport, water, and are establishing a state-owned provincial pharmaceutical company.
We recently concluded an energy indaba that brought together various stakeholders to ensure a reliable energy supply. An R1,2bn investment was made towards resolving the energy crisis in the province.
The province’s commitment to promoting development is evident in its special economic zones, like OR Tambo and Tshwane Automotive, as well as the proposed Vaal and West Rand zones. They offer incentives and encouragements such as infrastructure funding, duty-free imports, and tax exemptions to draw overseas and local investment.
Gauteng’s proximity to Southern African nations makes it the gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area, and we export 31% of all our exports to Africa. This strategic positioning makes the province an ideal hub for international trade.
Gauteng continues to harness the power of technological innovation to ascend from our current third-place ranking for innovation and technology readiness among Brics nations.
We created the Gauteng department of e-government, research and development, supported by the Gauteng city region’s fourth industrial revolution advisory panel in delivering on the digitalisation project.
The province is accelerating the systematic development of new information infrastructure, optimising the layout of infrastructure, and consolidating a new foundation for digital economy development.
Our law enforcement agencies are deploying advanced technological solutions to tackle crime, which is getting more sophisticated daily. We hope to share ideas and partner with our Brics partners on developing and deploying cutting-edge technologies to fight crime in the province.
Our objective is more than just presenting Gauteng as the destination of choice for investors. We hope to learn lessons on adopting agile governance and improving our capacity to embrace a world of disruptive change and maintain our competitive edge.
This summit also bodes well for our plan to make Gauteng the preferred hosting province for domestic and international big events because we have the facilities.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos