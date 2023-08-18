SOWETAN | Motsoaledi leading by example

There is a lot of good news that happen in SA, but far too often these are overshadowed by the bad news.
Everyday in this newspaper we highlight and recognise both the good and the bad happening in the country, whether it is corruption, crime, maladministration or people helping one another in communities. But the sheer volume of bad news from unemployment, poverty and racism ought not to make us forget there is always a silver lining.
This week one story reminded us again that there are good people doing good things for the sake of all our humanity. It is a story of how home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi helped a man who fell unconscious due to low blood sugar while travelling on a plane from East London to Johannesburg.
Motsoaledi, who is a trained medical doctor, is said to have rolled up his sleeves when he heard a commotion at the back of a FlySafair flight on Monday evening and got stuck in to help the man in his 30s.
“I was sleeping in front and heard a commotion at the back. When I woke up, I found someone who had low blood sugar and they struggled to give him a sugar solution. The airline staff were looking for someone to attend to the emergency and I told them I’m a doctor,” Motsoaledi said.
“I rubbed the glucose powder on the tongue, and it was immediately absorbed. That’s the training from back when there was no technical training. You relied on clinical argument and judgment. There’s no equipment on the plane. You rely on what you know.”
Motsoaledi’s heroics, at least according to those who were on the plane, saved the man’s life and eased fellow passengers’ panic onboard.
Just as we report on the bad, we equally take seriously the responsibility to share with you the good things that make this country an amazing place to raise future generations.
This we do by telling stories about people making the difference where they live and neighbours helping neighbours. Motsoaledi’s story arguably fits the latter. Not only did he show care for the health and wellbeing of another human being, but he equally displayed good traits of leadership and empathy that should inspire all of us.
We can become a better society with more of such leaders.
Aaron Motsoaledi puts on doctor cap in plane medical emergency
