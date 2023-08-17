Seven years ago, it was the case of Windsor House Academy in Kempton Park that caused a stir when it allegedly told a group of black girls to leave the school for wearing braids. At the time the school was forced to suspend its hair policy and consult broadly to ensure inclusivity.
SOWETAN | Policy can't disregard our rights
This is a human rights issue
Image: Antonio Muchave
Seven years ago, it was the case of Windsor House Academy in Kempton Park that caused a stir when it allegedly told a group of black girls to leave the school for wearing braids. At the time the school was forced to suspend its hair policy and consult broadly to ensure inclusivity.
Yesterday, we reported another story of a 13-year-old girl who was forcefully removed from class on Monday at Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand for wearing dreadlocks that the school said violated its new rules.
A case of assault has since been opened with police after a video of a school official manhandling the mother of the teenager surfaced. The merits of the assault case will be dealt with through the criminal justice system. But there are fundamental rights issues that are at stake in this incident.
The first one relates to the denial of a 13-year-old girl’s right to education as enshrined in the Constitution – the supreme law of the land.
The second is that the incident is yet another painful reminder that violating the rights of black girls can be normalised by simply envoking hair policies that disregard SA’s diversity.
According to the mother of the young girl, in April the school changed its code of conduct regarding grooming pupils’ hair. The policy stipulated that hair extensions were not permitted.
The mother said she decided to re-install her daughter’s dreadlocks, which had been initially cut but kept her Afro. The school deemed this to violate its policy.
While the mother sought to explain that this was in fact her daughter’s natural hair, she said she was dismissively told it didn’t matter.
This, together with other failed attempts to be heard, revealed that the school’s administrators were not open to the diversity of its pupils and sought to reinforce historically discriminatory policies. This ignorance paraded as uniformity is problematic, especially for children in school trying to find their identity that could lead to them questioning their worth.
This, therefore, is less about whether the school has a right to enforce its new rules but it is more of a human rights issue. The implementation of a policy cannot be used as an opportunity to debase the dignity of a pupil and as a pretext for exclusion. No school should be allowed to do this today.
