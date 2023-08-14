In a series of tweets with the hashtag #stopthebill, influencers cite elements of the bill out of context using memes and removing any nuance about the actual intent of the bill. All these tweets come with a link to a petition website to stop the bill but not to the actual bill website so that people can read and understand its intentions.
YANDISA NGQANGASHE | Influencers on the wrong side of public health laws
Image: 123RF/f8studio
South African tobacco companies are using influencers through a paid social media campaign to fight the new Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill that was proposed by the department of health in 2022.
This bill seeks to regulate sales and advertising, set standards for packaging, prohibit sales to children, prohibit free distribution and sales of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems in vending machines.
Smoking legislation has so far been effective in reducing the proportion of the population who smoke. It was only in 1999 that people could smoke in restaurants, pubs, shopping centres, cars with children inside and offices. The prevalence of smoking declined from 33% in 1993 to approximately 17.6% in 2012 due to the introduction of the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993 and the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act of 2000.
Reducing the prevalence of smoking has significant benefits for individuals and health systems. At the individual level, the long-term health benefits of not smoking include reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers and increases in life expectancy. At the health system level, a reduction in the prevalence of smokers implies reduced economic costs of healthcare.
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Past estimations of deaths attributable to tobacco show that at least 44 000 people die from tobacco related diseases annually. Most tobacco-related deaths are caused by non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and cancers. As of 2020, NCDs accounted for 51% of deaths and disability in SA.
Current estimates indicate smoking prevalence of approximately 20%, this is a reversal of the gains that were made between 1993 and 2012. While there has been an overall decrease in the proportion of smokers, people have started smoking from a younger age.
Research has shown than adolescents who use electronic cigarettes (vaping) have higher odds of smoking combustible cigarettes in adulthood. The early onset of smoking is attributed to the introduction of new nicotine-free tobacco products that are marketed as “cooler” and carry less stigma compared to combustible cigarettes.
Marketing plays a significant role in the uptake of smoking as tobacco and e-cigarette companies use influencer marketing to specifically target young people.
To address the limitations of previous smoking laws the South African government tabled The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill in December 2022. Tobacco companies have responded by launching a social media campaign using influencers.
‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill
In a series of tweets with the hashtag #stopthebill, influencers cite elements of the bill out of context using memes and removing any nuance about the actual intent of the bill. All these tweets come with a link to a petition website to stop the bill but not to the actual bill website so that people can read and understand its intentions.
This is not the first-time corporations have used influencers to fight against the policies that are meant for public health good.
The #stopthebill campaign is an attempt to shape public discourse and is typical of corporations when faced with regulations.
While I partially understand each influencer’s need to make money, I am wondering if by campaigning to stop the tobacco bill they are happy for tobacco products to be sold to children, exposing non-smokers (including children and pregnant women) to harmful toxins from tobacco, and non-smokers being persuaded to start smoking due to relentless marketing.
If they are, its concerning and makes me wonder at what point do we as South Africans think beyond ourselves as individuals and take responsibility.
The introduction of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill is timely and necessary to reignite efforts to reduce the prevalence of smoking and prevent thousands of annual deaths.
The use of influencers (who are also culprits in the marketing of smoking products) is only the beginning and one of many strategies the tobacco industry will use to fight this bill.
As individuals we must engage with the process and see beyond the manipulative tobacco industry rhetoric, so we are not caught blocking legislation that is for our own benefit and supporting corporations who profit off harmful products.
