TINA HOKWANA | Court declares customary marriage valid despite son’s objections

Moeketsi Andries Makhetla and the late Mateboko Shirley Mamashie lived together as a couple for 17 years .
In 2007, the representatives of the two families entered into negotiations for the payment of lobola which was fixed at R9,500. Makhetla’s family paid the lobola in cash in September 2008 and was thereafter instructed to bring a knobkierie, coat and a travelling blanket before Mamashie was handed over as a bride.
During the negotiations, Makhetla was represented by his uncle and brother while Mamashie’s family was represented by her aunts and uncle. Mamashie was formally handed over and given the clan name of Mmasechaba during the traditional celebrations held at Makhetla’s home at Kroonstad in 2008. The couple were known to be married and a child was born from the union.
The couple purchased a property that was registered in the deeds office and they were referred to in the title deed as having been married in community of property.
On August 23 2016, Mamashie sent an email to her bank, FNB, in which she stated that Makhetla, as her spouse, should be included in one of her policies as a beneficiary.
On July 18 2020, Mamashie passed away and Makhetla subsequently brought an application for an order that the customary marriage entered between him and the deceased in September 2008 be declared valid and of effect in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998.
Further, that the minister of home affairs be ordered to register the customary marriage between Makhetla and Mamashie, alternatively issue a certificate as proof of the registration of the marriage.
The application was opposed by Mamashie’s son born out of her relationship with another man on the basis that no negotiations took place between the two families and that the parties were not married to each other in terms of the Sesotho customary law in September 2008 or at any time during the life of the deceased.
In support of his claims, Mamashie’s son attached four brief affidavits by Mamashie’s mother, two sisters and a neighbour, Lekhina Lawrence Mashoene.
The mother briefly stated in her affidavit that Mamashie was never married and that she never received any lobola for her. The two younger sisters also denied that Mamashie was married.
Mashoene, the neighbour, deposed two affidavits: one February 22 2023, attached to Mamashie son’s founding affidavit, wherein he stated that he was Mamashie’s neighbour at Ga-Mphahlele, Seleteng in Limpopo.
He knew that Mamashie was involved in an open relationship with the father of her daughter (Keke Makhetla) whom she knew since 2005. She, Mamashie, remained in that relationship until her death. He confirmed that Mamashie was never married. However, in an earlier affidavit, dated August 19 2020, Moshoene confirmed and acknowledged the marriage between Makhetla and Shirley, the deceased. He stated in that affidavit that he was accommodated at the couple’s residence at Grasslands, Bloemfontein when he first arrived there.
In its determination, the court noted the requirements for a valid customary marriage – the prospective spouses must both be above the age of 18 years; should consent to be married to each other under customary law and the marriage must be negotiated and entered into or celebrated in accordance with customary law.
The court further discussed that lobola is defined in the act as property in cash or kind which a prospective husband or the head of his family undertakes to give to the head of the prospective wife’s family in consideration of a customary marriage.
Section 4(7) of the Act empowers the court to order the registration of any customary marriage upon application made to it and upon investigation instituted by that court.
The court recognised that the ritual of handing over a bride is simply a means of introducing a bride to her new family and signified the start of the marital consortium. It recognised the value of the custom, however, pointed out a “failure to strictly comply with all rituals and ceremonies that were historically observed cannot invalidate a marriage that has otherwise been negotiated, concluded or celebrated in accordance with customary law.”
It was argued on behalf of Makhetla that none of Mamashie son’s witnesses were present during the lobola negotiations or took part in the handing over of the bride or the wedding celebrations.
The court was persuaded that Makhetla provided sufficient evidence that the marriage was negotiated, entered into and celebrated in accordance with customary law.
The parties were adults who consented to their marriage, lobola was negotiated, paid for in cash and gifts were provided to the deceased’s family. The deceased, as the bride, was handed over to Makhetla’s family in September 2008 and given a new name of Masechaba. Makhetla and Mamashie cohabited for a long period, had a child, acquired movable and immovable property together and Makhetla is mentioned as a spouse on the transfer deed. “In the parties’ world, they were known as husband and wife.”
The court was therefore satisfied that Makhetla succeeded in making out a case for the relief he sought. On the other hand, the Mamashie’s son presented a “weak case which was founded on no merit.”
The court ordered that the customary marriage entered into between Makhetla and the late Mamashie in September 2008, be declared valid and of effect in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998.
The minister of home affairs was ordered to register the customary marriage between Mkhetla and the late Mamashie, alternatively, issue a certificate as proof of the registration of the marriage.
The deceased’s son was ordered to pay the costs of this application.
TINA HOKWANA | Court declares customary marriage valid despite son’s objections
Home affairs ordered to issue a marriage certificate
