SOWETAN | Never write off Banyana

It would be easy to wallow in the usual doom and gloom which is never in short supply in SA, but Banyana Banyana know precisely how to lift the national mood.
Their 3-2 win over Italy in the Fifa Women’s World Cup yesterday was yet another major boost to the country after a tough past few weeks.
Only this week we woke up to shootings related to illegal mining in Riverlea, while two weeks ago, Johannesburg was literally shaken by a gas explosion. Trust Banyana – as they usually do – to provide a positive story.
Our national team, only in their second World Cup, advanced to the Round of 16, thanks to a dramatic winner late in the game against Italy by Thembi Kgatlana.
Many among us had not given Banyana a sniff to progress from a tough group which included the experienced Sweden, Argentina and the now beaten Italians. Indeed even some – who include a deluded Safa national executive member – claimed our girls were headed to Australia and New Zealand just to “add the numbers”.
When they embarked on a legitimate protest regarding their low pay and inadequate facilities, some deemed them greedy mercenaries who were holding the nation to ransom.
Even after the Motsepe Foundation and National Lottery intervened in brokering peace between the players and Safa by pledging additional funds for bonuses, there were many still not convinced that these heroines deserve to be celebrated.
Well, after becoming the first football national side to make the knockout phase of a Fifa tournament since 2009 (our men’s national under-20s were the last side to achieve the feat), we are certain all doubts regarding Banyana’s competence have now been completely banished.
They have proven at this World Cup how strong they are, despite lack of concentration in the first two games against Sweden and Argentina needlessly costing us points.
The truth is Banyana have not ridden their luck at this World Cup – they have deserved every bit to be among the best 16 teams in the world. Our opening defeat to Sweden came courtesy of a late goal, while Argentina know they didn’t deserve a point they got in that 2-2 draw in the second match.
Italy head home knowing they lost to the better team, who could have inflicted even a bigger pain had Banyana been more composed.
We congratulate Banyana and wish them well as they again fly the SA flag in the next round, where they face the mighty Netherlands on Sunday. Again, few would give SA a chance against a European giant who topped their group. But no one would dare write off our heroines. Well done and good luck, Banyana!
SOWETAN | Never write off Banyana
Image: Catherine Ivill
