FAROUK ARAIE | The ANC is in for a rude awakening in the 2024 elections

South Africans witnessed the awesome power and rise of the EFF at its 10th anniversary held at FNB Stadium at the weekend. The event drew over 100,000 followers, cementing the long-held view that the EFF will either co-govern or govern the country in 2024.
At the next general election, the ANC will probably get about 45% of the votes, with the EFF at 15%. Together with other opposition parties, the EFF will take control of the country. Important cabinet posts and the deputy presidency will probably be shared in a marriage of convenience. Next year could set the scene for governance by coalitions, an exercise fraught with uncertainty.
A watershed year that will realign our politics for the next 10 years. The scope and depth of these events will change the political landscape of our rainbow nation.
Does the ANC realise that it is hopelessly out of touch with the situation in SA ? Unless it takes a bold stand against corruption and enhances service delivery, it will be in for a rude awakening in 2024, where it will in all probability garner less than 45% of the votes.
Its power base is gradually being dismantled. The ANC juggernaut is being disassembled at a ferocious pace that should jolt its leaders into action. It will lose power if it remains in a political coma.
Critical events are being poured out upon this nation one upon another. Load shedding has mutilated the economy. Millions are unemployed and homeless. Local economies have been wiped out, critical infrastructure like our once world-class rail system has been utterly destroyed in an orgy of vandalism unmatched in Africa.
Our efforts at service delivery is a tottering shamble. Sooner or later, the economy will begin to shudder, and the consequences will be felt across the rest of Southern Africa. The energy grid is on the verge of collapse as power generation lurches from crisis to crisis. Skilled specialists are leaving Koeberg, raising the spectre of a nuclear meltdown. Crime has overwhelmed the nation and forces us to live under siege.
Middle-income taxpayers cannot continually bailout one problem after another from the costs of catastrophic state blunders, while some are virtually exempt from taxation and are not going to contribute to any recovery as greed is the name of their game.
A shrinking tax base has to bear the costs of monumental corruption, gigantic administrative blunders and gross ineptitude in running state-owned enterprises which have cost the nation trillions of rand over the past 27 years.
The impending burden that the government will place upon the dwindling few will be crushing. Some of our laws have eviscerated the constitution. The power of eminent domain is routinely and savagely abused.
Critical negative actions of monumental proportions are being enacted across the heartland. Such events could not have been accomplished without the ignorance, apathy and compliance of the people and the treasonous endeavours of those who control the government and society.
We are reaching a point of no return. The elite have disrupted and corrupted every facet of an amalgamated and orderly society, bankrupted our local governments and institutions, piled the people high with debt to sustain the privileged with the perks beyond anything available to ordinary citizens. Under these circumstances, the future is too ghastly to contemplate.
The winds of change are reaching hurricane level. The present status quo cannot be maintained. The hour of reckoning is fast approaching. Our ANC ancestors must be turning in their graves. Unless political sanity prevails, Armageddon awaits our impoverished nation. The grim consequences of an ANC defeat are absolutely frightening. Its menacing recoil makes me shudder.
The year 2024 could be the ANC’s Waterloo. The EFF is waiting to snatch victory from a crippled ANC.
• Araie is a Sowetan reader
