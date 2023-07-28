VUSI SHONGWE | Fix criminal justice system and return death penalty

What is the most prudent solution for the removal of murderers and rapists that are clinically beyond redemption in our country? Is a life sentence consisting of permanent three meals, a bed and a TV masquerading as “punishment” a commensurate deterrent?
Life is too short, and must is it be allowed to be taken away by murderers or permanently ruined by rapists?
It is understood where those opposing the death sentence come from, save for those who oppose it for religious reasons. The death sentence was applied politically, maliciously and predominantly against the Africans by the colonial and apartheid regimes. That history discredited its justice value. However, the proposition for its return is based on different sociopolitical circumstances today. It is not suggested that the death sentence be applied willy nilly.
False accusations are as old as the law itself. All necessary checks and balances will be applied to validate the authenticity of a guilty verdict. The death penalty might just be the only viable way left to deal with the rampant crime in this country. It is time we stopped being sentimental about this topic.
I will never forget the year 2009 when I saw a compatriot being killed for R10. That murder made my mind up regarding the death penalty. I believe there are certain crimes for which the only punishment commensurate with them is the death sentence.
For me, any punishment that prevents the senseless and tragic taking of even one more innocent life is a punishment worth having. Others may support the death penalty because they understand that the one indisputable fact about it is that it removes the most brutal killers forever.
There is an equally brutal crime – rape, especially of children. There is no disputing that those who rape and molest children take from those children and other rape victims something that can never be returned to them.
If, in fact, the death penalty is reserved for the most severe and heinous crimes, surely, the rape of a child meets that definition.
Proponents of the reintroduction of capital punishment in essence rely on two grounds for its justification: the need for a deterrent to end the rising rate of criminality (heinous crimes), and retribution on the belief that it is a requirement for justice to be satisfied.
In disagreement to this proposal, the opponents rely on several grounds that range from moral, legal and practical positions and thus subscribe to Pope Francis’ declaration that the “inviolability of life extends to the criminal”.
The one concern I have, which leads to my trepidation, somewhat, of the return of the death penalty is that our criminal justice system appears to be flawed and is not ready for the reintroduction of the death penalty.
Because of the irreversible nature of capital punishment an error will result in a double injustice. First, the victim will not have his or her closure of having the ones responsible for the crime punished, and second, we put to death an innocent person.
It would seem therefore that some of the shortcomings our judiciary is experiencing might be a hindrance towards the reimposition of the death penalty.
Instead of doing piece meal legislative measures, what we need is to reengineer the criminal justice system as a whole. By first addressing this issue we then likewise address this perceived rise in criminality.
A competent criminal justice system is the best deterrent to criminality because it assures certainty of arrest, prosecution, conviction and service of sentence.
• Dr Shongwe is a Chief Director of the Heritage Resource Services in the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. He writes in his personal capacity.
VUSI SHONGWE | Fix criminal justice system and return death penalty
Image: Ben Gingell
