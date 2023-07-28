PITSO MOLEMANE | Diabetes poses sexual dysfunction risk for men and women

“Diabetes can disrupt hormonal balance, affecting testosterone and oestrogen levels in both men and women. This imbalance can lead to reduced libido and sexual satisfaction. Some men with diabetes, struggle with low testosterone levels, which impact their interest in intimacy and affect their self-esteem," said diabetes expert at Mediclinic Legae in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, Dr Isaac Mashitisho.
As a consequence, they experience anxiety about their ability to perform sexually, further compounding the issue, he said.
Mashitisho said it is a myth to say once you are diagnosed with diabetes you automatically have ED.
As a person who has lived four decades with diabetes, I can demystify the popular methodology that people with diabetes have sexual dysfunction. You cannot be diagnosed with diabetes today and immediately you experience sexual problems. Erectile dysfunction happens over time when you fail to take care of yourself. But when you control your diabetes you will forever be sexually active and not experience ED.
"Acknowledging the importance of sexual health in overall well-being, healthcare professionals emphasise the integration of sexual health discussions into diabetes management plans," Mashitisho said.
“Individuals with diabetes and their partners should feel comfortable discussing sexual health concerns with healthcare providers. These conversations can lead to early identification of issues and tailored solutions. Healthcare professionals can offer guidance and support, assuring patients that sexual dysfunction is a common challenge in diabetes and that various treatment options are available,” he said.
There are many treatment alternatives for erectile dysfunction, especially when you discuss the problem with your doctor. Treatment depends on the cause. When left untreated ED can cause stress, relationship strain and low self-confidence. Researchers have labeled ED as the most sexual problem in men with diabetes, who don't control their high blood sugar levels. Lifestyle changes, either having diabetes or not, are very important to help improve sexual function.
Encouraging regular physical activity and avoiding smoking can improve overall health and sexual well-being. Engaging in activities like hiking together can also foster emotional intimacy between partners, creating a stronger bond.
A couple navigating diabetes together found that their shared commitment to healthier habits brought them closer emotionally and sexually. Diabetes and sexual dysfunction can take an emotional toll on individuals and their relationships.
Seeking support from mental health professionals or participating in support groups can help address these challenges. Some men find comfort and understanding in a diabetes support group, which also addresses the impact on their intimate life.
"Couples therapy can be particularly beneficial, helping partners navigate communication barriers and emotional stress related to sexual dysfunction", said Mashititisho
PITSO MOLEMANE | Diabetes poses sexual dysfunction risk for men and women
Lifestyle changes important for healthy living
Image: 123RF/Borgogniels
Diabetes, a prevalent chronic condition affecting millions worldwide, poses numerous health concerns.
Beyond the well-known complications like heart disease, stroke, amputation, kidney injury, eye damage and neuropathy, there exists an often-overlooked aspect – sexual dysfunction. Diabetes and sexual dysfunction share a complex interplay, affecting both men and women.
According to one expert, there are key factors contributing to the connection between diabetes and sexual problems. If untreated, diabetes can lead to neuropathy, where elevated blood sugar levels damage nerves throughout the body. In terms of sexual health, this condition can cause reduced sensitivity in intimate areas, leading to difficulty in achieving sexual pleasure or orgasm.
For instance, a man with diabetes found himself struggling with decreased sensation, impacting his sexual experiences. As a result, he felt disconnected from his partner and hesitant to discuss his concerns.
Uncontrolled diabetes can also harm blood vessels, causing poor blood flow, particularly to the genital region.
In men, this may manifest as erectile dysfunction (ED), making it challenging to achieve and sustain an erection. Similarly, women may experience decreased genital blood flow, affecting natural lubrication and causing discomfort during intercourse.
For instance, a woman with diabetes, noticed a decline in her sexual desire due to these physical changes. She felt frustrated and worried that her partner might misinterpret her lack of interest.
Image: Supplied
“Diabetes can disrupt hormonal balance, affecting testosterone and oestrogen levels in both men and women. This imbalance can lead to reduced libido and sexual satisfaction. Some men with diabetes, struggle with low testosterone levels, which impact their interest in intimacy and affect their self-esteem," said diabetes expert at Mediclinic Legae in Mabopane, north of Pretoria, Dr Isaac Mashitisho.
As a consequence, they experience anxiety about their ability to perform sexually, further compounding the issue, he said.
Mashitisho said it is a myth to say once you are diagnosed with diabetes you automatically have ED.
As a person who has lived four decades with diabetes, I can demystify the popular methodology that people with diabetes have sexual dysfunction. You cannot be diagnosed with diabetes today and immediately you experience sexual problems. Erectile dysfunction happens over time when you fail to take care of yourself. But when you control your diabetes you will forever be sexually active and not experience ED.
"Acknowledging the importance of sexual health in overall well-being, healthcare professionals emphasise the integration of sexual health discussions into diabetes management plans," Mashitisho said.
“Individuals with diabetes and their partners should feel comfortable discussing sexual health concerns with healthcare providers. These conversations can lead to early identification of issues and tailored solutions. Healthcare professionals can offer guidance and support, assuring patients that sexual dysfunction is a common challenge in diabetes and that various treatment options are available,” he said.
There are many treatment alternatives for erectile dysfunction, especially when you discuss the problem with your doctor. Treatment depends on the cause. When left untreated ED can cause stress, relationship strain and low self-confidence. Researchers have labeled ED as the most sexual problem in men with diabetes, who don't control their high blood sugar levels. Lifestyle changes, either having diabetes or not, are very important to help improve sexual function.
Encouraging regular physical activity and avoiding smoking can improve overall health and sexual well-being. Engaging in activities like hiking together can also foster emotional intimacy between partners, creating a stronger bond.
A couple navigating diabetes together found that their shared commitment to healthier habits brought them closer emotionally and sexually. Diabetes and sexual dysfunction can take an emotional toll on individuals and their relationships.
Seeking support from mental health professionals or participating in support groups can help address these challenges. Some men find comfort and understanding in a diabetes support group, which also addresses the impact on their intimate life.
"Couples therapy can be particularly beneficial, helping partners navigate communication barriers and emotional stress related to sexual dysfunction", said Mashititisho
PITSO MOLEMANE | More SA blacks fall prey to type 2 diabetes due to poor diet, obesity
PITSO MOLEMANE | Growing up with diabetes was tough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos