SOWETAN | Heroic Banyana deserve our full backing

Banyana Banyana have lifted South African football from the doldrums to the world stage where they now compete among the best in the world.
And that alone gives us enough reason to be proud.
Having ended more than a decade of heartache of losing finals in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year by winning the title, the team has given every South African a reason to believe that what may have looked impossible years before is now within reach.
On top of that, you can’t help but feel that after our first World Cup appearance in France ended in disappointment of losing all three games, there is no better time to right the wrongs than now.
And as the team prepares to face Argentina early tomorrow in their second World Cup match having narrowly lost to Sweden in the opening game, we will be all rooting for them with knowledge that they stand on the cusp of making another history.
A win or draw against Argentina will not just be an achievement for Banyana but could represent a huge step in cementing SA’s credentials as an elite footballing country in the world.
Arguably, if the team was to progress beyond the group stage of the tournament it would be another shot in the arm for SA’s quest to host the next Women’s World Cup. We, of course, believe both scenarios will become a reality buoyed by the girls’ gutsy performance in their first game against Sweden.
More importantly because the team has been exceptional on the field leading to being crowned the African Champions last year. Banyana have also overcome many hardships on the way to the world stage. But they have shown to all the doubting Thomases that they are prepared to literally die on the field for the SA flag and wear the nation’s badge with pride. They have shown that they understand fully what it means to represent this country at the highest level with determination and courage.
And for that we all owe them a huge cheering tomorrow, loud enough to lift their spirits as they take to the field. With so much doom and gloom going around, Banyana holds the key to our much-needed cheer as they did by winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
SOWETAN | Heroic Banyana deserve our full backing
Image: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
