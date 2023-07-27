KHOTSO MOLEKO | Africans continue to suffer because of ubuntu, culture

At the height of apartheid, where one race systematically excluded the majority on all grounds, the rand was strong compared to the US dollar. By 1986, for example, 10 years after the June 16 tragedy, the US dollar was worth more or less R2.50.
Since then and post 1994, a single US dollar is worth about R20. However, this is only on the economic front which can suffuse a society’s capacity to improve its people’s social status. Now we all know that has not happened in SA. Neither has the fantasy ideals of freedom, the Bill of Rights and numerous wishes of the so-called “honey” constitution to position this country as a blessed society.
On the contrary, our nation is truly cursed and full of all the evils that nations with a history of colonialism, slavery and war can only imagine in fiction and movies. But in SA, all the fiction of horror movies and scripted and acted satanism of Hollywood movies is done in broad daylight!
This is a nation which curses faith in God in favour of having numerous gods as a matter of freedom of choice, including the devil as one of them. Yet, the same society searches for evil in churches and Christianity. If all that we have done since 1994 is reconciliation and peace and constitutional democracy that respects everyone, then why are we experiencing bad things?
Why are the lives of black people that were deliberately made inferior and subhuman under apartheid now in a worse condition? The answer is very simple, all the good that SA has done is out of touch with the belief of the majority and denies the love of God, which enabled different ethnicities to envisage a better society.
Additionally, no society can achieve the common good if general ideologies like the South African Constitution are contrary to the foundational beliefs and spirituality. In our context, the black ruling elites have surrendered this nation, politically and spiritually, to ancestral covenants and the world of the dead at the most fundamental level and then covered this up with impractical liberal laws and wishes.
This is the reason why all the good wishes and fantasies of the constitution can never be realised because the ancestral spirits were not the reason the unity of black people was achieved, nor were they the ideology that could encourage peace and freedom.
If anything, colonialism and apartheid, and now the failure of the democratic project, as well as the post-independence nightmare across Africa, prove that Africa and Africans will continue to be the scum of the world.
We can pretend that everything is fine and hide behind the African Renaissance or the need to be sensitive in our isolated and privileged bases inherited from oppression, but the extent of suffering and pain is written on the face and in the lives of black people.
No one can be above their spirituality and if history is analysed, it is clear that the spirituality of Africans, for the most part, does not want them to be heads but tails. Xenophobia, tribalism, corruption, exacerbated poverty, police brutality by black people on black people as well as poor economies are only a fruit of this reality, and Africans would rather sustain misery and incompetence, in the name of ubuntu, and, our culture.
Moleko is a Sowetan reader
KHOTSO MOLEKO | Africans continue to suffer because of ubuntu, culture
The spirituality of Africans, for the most part, does not want them to be heads but tails
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
