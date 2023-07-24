×

Columnists

TINA HOKWANA | Court stops husband from cashing out pension pending divorce finalisation

By Tina Hokwana - 24 July 2023 - 08:54

A wife has won a court bid interdicting her husband from cashing out his pension fund until the divorce has been finalised.

The parties are married in community of property and there were two children born out of the marriage. On July 12 2022, the wife instituted divorce proceedings and the divorce is still pending. On March 23 2023, an interim maintenance order was granted in respect of the children pending the finalisation of the divorce. ..

