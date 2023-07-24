There comes a time when people too arrogant to take advice come to the point where their teachers and advisors reserve comment.
A lot of parents have reached such a state with their children. That is a dangerous state because then the only teacher available is experience! Experience is not user-friendly because one might learn a lesson at the point that the situation can’t be reversed – or, at worst, on your deathbed!
The reason why we have ears is so that we can learn through hearing and take advice from our advisors. The reason we have eyes is so that we learn from the experiences of others so we do not commit the same flaws they did.
Lacking role models and advisors in one’s life should be regarded as a state of disaster for any person because whoever was there before you in any industry knows better than you do! In our indigenous languages we say: “Indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili.”
Let us not be deceived by the riches of this world. The principles of life can never be bribed to bend! You cannot break the rules of life but you can break yourself against them.
Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | The wise listen to advice
