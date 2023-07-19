SOWETAN | Mandela Day not for show

It was Mandela Day yesterday, a day that is now internationally recognised in the honour of the first president of a democratic SA to mark his birthday. The icon implored people on the occasion of his retirement from politics and public service to give at least 67 minutes of their time in the deed of good causes.
The 67 minutes are representative of the years Nelson Mandela spent in service of people both in the Struggle for a free SA and in government and in his post-government years with his philanthropic work.
It was in that spirit that people around the globe yesterday gave their time in whatever ways they could to help the less fortunate around them or in communities outside of their own.
It also, unfortunately, brings with it the opportunity for the unscrupulous to be seen to be doing good all the while being captured on camera. And therein lies the rub. Humanity would no doubt be better if everyone sought to carry out a deed of goodwill every day without seeking some personal gratification from it.
Such a spirit will see Mandela Day turning into a climax rather that what it is seemingly becoming – a photo opportunity that is all too fleeting to really make a difference to the people purported to be on the benefiting end of such acts.
This is in no way a call against Mandela Day, but a challenge to seek even greater humanitarian work in everyday life that will in the end help develop our communities and the country and eventually the continent at large.
It would be a welcome departure from such scenes as we saw on Tuesday when yet more statues of the great stateman were unveiled, with costs running into millions of rand. We have enough of those already; can resources please be put to better use?
There would, we imagine, be no greater tribute to Madiba by anyone, especially those in government and the civil service, than seeking to emulate his leadership qualities and not only dying to be seen to be doing it but doing so even when no one is watching.
Blessed be those who did their part and may Madiba's legacy live on.
SOWETAN | Mandela Day not for show
Image: Esa Alexander
