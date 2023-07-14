MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Trustworthy leadership is key in building a developmental state

For the past 20 years I have been an ardent follower of the developmental state idea. Infiltrated into our national discourse in the late 1990s, mainly by progressive academics and activists, it became the standard position for the governing party, the ANC, in how it conceptualised the democratic state.
Almost 30 years into democracy, the jury is certainly out on whether the ideas of the developmental state ever translated into a national project worthy of the concept.
Notwithstanding our own failures in building a developmental state, we have always looked across the ocean towards South Korea for the model. In almost every reference, this country would find mention. We all held on to the idea, if they could do it, so could we.
Twenty years after my first introduction to development state theory I had an opportunity to visit South Korea. A low-income country that has been able to pull itself out of poverty and underdevelopment, transition into middle income status and proceed to do one of the most difficult things in development. All this in 60 years, but if you want to be technical this level of development goes back to the 1990s making the transition even more remarkable.
Most of us have read the comparison between Ghana and South Korean development in the late 1950s. For those who have not, World Bank data points out that in 1957 Ghana and South Korea had about the same annual per capita GDP.
Effectively, this says the two countries were more or less at the same point of development. However, within a space of 30 years South Korea’s GDP per capita was at least 10 times higher than that of Ghana. The comparison between the two countries is significant because both were colonised, Korea by Japan and Ghana by the British. The two countries gained independence in 1945 and 1957 respectively.
The Korean story is really about development possibilities for developing nations. What a country is able to do with liberation. The ability of the South Korean economy to bounce back from the 1997 Asian financial crisis is again testament to its resilience and perhaps most importantly to the strength of leadership of the country.
The observations I made in South Korea are the end product of a 60-year journey while on the other they are part of an ever-evolving society that continues to define even higher developmental targets for itself.
As I drove out of the airport towards Seoul it could not pass me that almost 80% of the cars on the roads were South Korean, namely Hyundai and Kia. These car manufacturers, including Daewoo, were homegrown companies that were actively supported by the state through preferential treatment in terms of access to finance and facilitation of access to markets through active economic diplomacy by the state.
The growth of these companies, including the likes of Samsung and LG, fits the classical model of what is referred to as infant industry theory where there is an appreciation that the state should nurture the development of infant industries. This can be done through tariff and non-tariff-based measures.
Most of these companies were established during the period of Japanese colonialism. In the post-colonial era, especially after 1961, the new South Korea government realised their potential and invested in them. This speaks to a critical element of building national development projects. There is no need to dismantle every institution inherited from a previous era if they can be remodelled to serve national interests.
That is perhaps an important lesson for many developing countries, including SA.
The second and crucial point in the story of South Korea is that they did not become global success story overnight. It required and took a lot of patience and staying the course.
The second key observation I made was that the citizens of South Korea seem to abide by and comply to the high standards set by the leadership of the country. You see this in very small things like the absolute cleanliness of the country. You literally do not see a single piece of paper anywhere. You also won’t see any jay walking by pedestrians or simple breaking of the rules by drivers.
This is evidence of a citizenry that buys into the proposition presented by the leadership, perhaps, complemented by culture. For citizenry to buy into the proposition of the leadership the primary requirement is that people must see the national project as working for them and serving their interests.
The economic and social gains of the South Korean project have, over time, made the people believe that the national project works for them, and it is in their interests to give leadership the space to lead. It is very difficult to assert leadership in the context of a crumbling national project. It is even more difficult to build any form of national consciousness in the face of poverty and glaring disparities.
This is a big problem for us in SA. The democratic project is simply not working for the majority of the citizenry. In fact, it is failing them. In such a situation it is inevitable that there will be very limited trust between the people and the leadership, a crisis of legitimacy among the people.
Third, sustaining a national project is also about the leadership and society being alive to national and global shifts and aptly responding to these. It’s about constant reform and not basking in the glory of past victories. South Korea could have easily put its foot off the paddle when it reached middle income status. It did not. It consistently introduced waves of reforms in various areas of society – in education, research and development, financial sector, etc.
The next big thing, linked to the point above, is pragmatism in policy formulation and implementation. Pragmatism in national development is about two things, reading the situation concretely for what it is (not some imaginary ideas of what you desire it to be) and acting in the national interest to respond and find the best possible solution given the situation.
In the context of SA, it is generally agreed that poverty, inequality and unemployment are the essence of our social challenges. This becomes the contextual backdrop that informs the parameters of our pragmatism. No policy pragmatism should work against our efforts to address these.
A glaring example of an issue that SA confronts today requiring a level of policy pragmatism is the global situation. In the context of the given developmental backdrop the country faces it has to be cognisant that its economy is largely kept going by its relationship with the West. The trade data is clear. Therefore, in the context of the global schism it must respond with an element of pragmatism.
The last issue I observed was the importance of an effective state in delivering public goods to its citizens. In this regard, a strong central government alone is just not good enough. It is a necessary but insufficient element by itself. A country needs to build an effective state across all spheres, in particular local government where public services are felt. If there is one Achilles heel for SA it is the failure of local government in fulfilling its developmental mandate, complemented by ever regressing national and provincial spheres.
• Dr Sipuka is the chief of staff at the African Union Development Agency – Nepad
